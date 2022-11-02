A case for the empirics-first approach that develops marketing-relevant insights from real-world problems

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Phys.org
Researchers explore interfacial shear for a more frictionless future
Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Elisa Riedo and her team have discovered a fundamental friction law that is leading to a deeper understanding of energy dissipation in friction and the design of two-dimensional materials capable of minimizing energy loss. Friction is an everyday phenomenon; it allows drivers to stop...
Phys.org
Video: Why does climate change matter? We asked a NASA scientist
Why does climate change matter? Because it's happening and we're already feeling its effects around the world. But there's hope. NASA Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor Dr. Kate Calvin explains how NASA collects data and develops tools that can help us better understand and prepare for climate change:
Phys.org
Common path principle improves shape metrology of complex precision optics
In order to push the performance of optical systems, aspheric- and freeform surfaces are used in state-of-the-art optic design for correcting aberrations. The production of these complex-shaped surfaces requires measuring the surface deviation from the nominal design. There are a lot of optical measurement methods, such as pointwise and stitching methods.
Phys.org
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
Phys.org
Gaining structural insight into the influenza virus
A team of scientists at University of Oxford have worked with multiple techniques at Diamond Light Source, to solve the structure of the influenza replication machinery and to determine how it interacts with cellular proteins. This research furthers our understanding of influenza replication and how the virus adapts to different hosts.
Phys.org
Paris Agreement goal would mitigate sea level rise: International study
An international team of 28 scientists, stakeholders, and other experts has found that sea level rise, even under high-end projections, would not exceed about 3 feet (0.9 meters) by the end of this century and 8 feet (2.5 meters) by 2300, if society is able to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of holding warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius.
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
Phys.org
COP27 explained by experts: What is it and why should I care?
COP27 is the 27th Conference of the Parties (countries) that signed up to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The convention was established at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, and has been ratified by 198 countries. They agreed to stabilize the production of greenhouse gases in order to prevent dangerous climate change.
Phys.org
In organizations, group dynamics influence individuals' likelihood of blowing the whistle on wrongdoing
Wrongdoing is endemic to organizations, costing U.S. firms billions of dollars in fraud. The primary way wrongdoing is caught is through whistleblowers, who have long been thought to act out of a desire to help or improve their organization. A new study has considered a different angle, looking at individuals...
Phys.org
Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment
An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
Phys.org
Understanding how news works can short-circuit the connection between social media use and vaccine hesitancy
People who consume a lot of news on social media are more likely to be skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and also more hesitant about getting vaccinated, according to our newly published research. But we found that social media users with higher levels of news literacy have more confidence in COVID-19 shots.
Phys.org
Understanding marine heatwaves using the Southern Hemisphere's longest running daily ocean temperature records
An Australasian university collaboration has shed new light on marine heatwaves in New Zealand's coastal waters, utilizing the two longest running daily in situ ocean temperature records in the Southern Hemisphere. The research represents one of the few in-depth evaluations globally on marine heatwaves in nearshore ecosystems, such as rocky...
Phys.org
Novel single-crystal production method opens up promising avenues for studies in solid-state physics
Single crystals are materials in which the crystal lattice is continuous and unbroken to the edges of the sample, with no grain boundaries. The atoms occupy regular positions, which are repeated indefinitely in space. While polycrystals are made up of many crystal grains or crystallites of varying sizes and orientations, monocrystals consist of a single grain.
Phys.org
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected
At first glance, the connections between the world's growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can...
Phys.org
Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps
Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
Phys.org
Simulation software for studying accumulation mechanisms of radiation damage in nanocrystalline materials
A research team led by Prof. Liu Changsong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a set of simulation software for accumulative displacement damage in nanocrystalline metals, which was named iterative object kinetic Monte Carlo (iOKMC). Using this software, the research team...
