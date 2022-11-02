Read full article on original website
‘My Black Is…’ Exhibit at the Reese Bullen Gallery
My Black Is… features nine artists from the Humboldt county area, showcased at Cal Poly Humboldt’s Reese Bullen Gallery. The exhibit will run from November 2nd to December 3rd, 2022. The public is invited to visit the gallery during open hours. An opening reception will be held Wednesday...
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more
The elimination of ‘Measure S’ county cannabis taxes for two years, an all-ages pride event in Eureka with a drag show prompted anti-LGBTQ discrimination, the reluctant addition of a 2024 ballot initiative that would nix any new cannabis farms and nix farms over 10,000 square feet, a now-former Eureka High basketball coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, a former basketball player for Cal Poly Humboldt’s women’s team accused the coach’s husband of sexually assaulting her last season, around 30 residents at an RV park in Manila were given days to find new homes, Arcata City Council reelection hopeful Brett Watson was arrested again, Arcata voters will decide on flying an earth flag above the USA flag on November 8, charges were official dropped in a case stemming from a nationally viral incident following Arcata’s 2017 Oyster Fest, PG&E continues to face criticism over local transmission limits especially in SoHum, the announcement of a new healthcare-education hub for CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles left Twitter and posted about her hometown Eureka show on other social networks, event suggestions, and more.
Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Sara Bareilles Shares Some Heartwarming Moments From Her Trip to Humboldt County
Sara Bareilles, Humboldt’s homegrown shining musical star posted on Facebook about some heartwarming activities she was involved in when she came home to sing in a free concert a little over two weeks ago. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I...
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
Providence Announces Chief Nursing Officer for St. Joseph Hosptial and Redwood Memorial Hospital
After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to announce that Naydu Lucas, DNP, MBA, MSN has joined the organization and will serve as the chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. “Naydu is an inspirational and innovative health care...
College of the Redwoods Names New Art Building After Floyd Bettiga
This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods will name the art gallery in its new Creative Arts Complex in honor of Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga; it was announced at the CR Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 1. Board member Sally Biggins...
[Update: Photos May be Upsetting to Some Readers] Major Injury Traffic Accident with Extrication on Broadway
A major injury collision has occurred on Broadway near Applebee’s Restuarant in Eureka around 1 p.m. on November 3rd. Scanner traffic indicates extrication is needed for the major injury accident with one patient critical. Emergency personnel on scene are requesting the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound traffic...
Subaru Crosstrek Taken from the Blocksburg Area Along With a Wedding Ring
This vehicle, a 2021 blue Subaru Crosstrek (without the bikes on top), was stolen on Halloween night/1:30 a.m. on November 1 from the Blocksburg area. The license plate number is 8ZDJ699. If you have any information, please contact the California Highway Patrol at (707) 822-5981.
Free Educational Webinar Highlights Collaborative Conservation Efforts of Humboldt’s Coastal Dunes
Know Your Dunes: An Educational Community Webinar will be hosted by the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative on Thursday, November 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This free public webinar will feature a series of short presentations highlighting collaborative conservation efforts of Humboldt’s coastal dune environments. Topics include:. Humboldt Coastal...
Letter Writer Says Kimberley White Will Be Inclusive if Elected to Arcata City Council
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
Vote for a Non-Profit Recipient of the Northcoast Co-op Seeds for Change Round-Up Program
Voting is underway to choose the top nine out of 39 local nonprofit organizations who applied to be part of the Co-op’s Seeds for Change Round-up Program. There are voting stations in the Arcata and Eureka Co-ops, as well as the option to vote online at northcoast.coop/vote. Started in...
Humboldt County Supervisors Amend Measure S, Remove Cultivation Tax for 2022 and 2023
This week, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors decided to lift the Measure S marijuana cultivation tax for two years, with the ballot language to be revised in the next 24 months. They voted after having heard over two dozen public comments, all from people representing various parts of the cannabis community, most passionately articulating why they supported a complete elimination of the Measure S cannabis excise tax.
Two Arrested After Fleeing With Stolen Washing Machine, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
Letter Writer Encourages Garberville Fire Protection District Voters to Approve Expansion of Service Area
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
3 New Hospitalizations, 95 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period...
Apply for an Open Seat on the Arcata Planning Commission
The City of Arcata is seeking community members to apply for an opening on the Planning Commission. Planning Commissioners have a direct impact on Arcata’s future. The Planning Commission makes decisions on City development plans, projects, and land use regulations, which makes its role especially vital to the community. The Commission will make decisions on future housing and in-fill development, consider recommendations on major policy documents like the General Plan, Gateway Area Plan, Local Coastal Plan, and assist the development of new regulations to implement development plans throughout Arcata.
