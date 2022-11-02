Google says on the Pixel 7, you can get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is rather impressive, but you aren’t going to want to have it on all the time. If you did, why bother getting a smartphone? Since it does turn off a lot of features. But today, we’re going to tell what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how you can enable it. It’s still a pretty nifty feature and can really come in handy.

1 DAY AGO