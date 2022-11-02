Read full article on original website
Only one Samsung Galaxy S10 model will get Android 13
Samsung has dozens of phones lined up for the Android 13 update in the coming months. The company is publicly testing the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software for some of those devices. For others, it’s preparing the update behind closed doors. SamMobile confirms that the Korean firm is internally testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S10 Lite. This phone is expected to pick up the stable release in December.
The OnePlus Nord N300 is now available to order
OnePlus recently announced its latest mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord N300, and now this phone is available to order. Also, it will not set you back much. Oneplus’ Nord line of phones covers a wide range in the mid-range sector, and some of them are nipping at the heels of flagship phones. As for the Nord N300, it’s on the lower end, but that doesn’t make it a bad phone.
Samsung to make chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels
Samsung plans to develop semiconductor chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels. According to The Korea Economic Daily, the company is preparing to make chips for home appliances fitted in self-driving cars. The development could begin before the end of this year. The so-called home appliance chips will enable remote...
ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni just crashed to an all-time low, now only $999
My favorite robot vacuum of all-time is the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni, and it just crashed to an all-time low. It’s now only $999 over at Amazon. That’s a savings of $550. It also beats a previous all-time low by $100, last seen on Prime Early Access during October. So now is a really good time to pick one up.
ASUS Zenbook 13 just crashed to an all-time low ahead of Black Friday
Amazon has the ASUS Zenbook 13 ultra-slim laptop on sale right now, for only $649. That’s a pretty incredible price, and an all-time low. Which is rather surprising considering Black Friday is still a few weeks away. This is going to save you $150 off of its regular price, and it $50 lower than its previous all-time low.
Samsung's Dropship feature is useful, and very limited
There are about a million ways to send files between different Android and iOS devices. On Android, there’s Nearby Share, Bluetooth, NFC, and whatever first-party services that specific OEMs offer. Samsung has a new way of sending files called Dropship, and you’re even able to send files to iOS devices. However, according to SamMobile, this feature will be extremely limited.
Galaxy S23 series coming in the first week of February
It seems like Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February. This information comes from the Korean outlet Chosun. The site gathered this info from a “business official familiar with Samsung”. The Galaxy S23 series is allegedly coming in the first...
Samsung may have stopped Exynos 2300 development
Samsung seems all prepared to exclusively use Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in its Galaxy S23 flagships next year. The Korean firm doesn’t plan to use its in-house Exynos processors anymore. Perhaps it may have stopped the development of the Exynos 2300 altogether. Samsung may have...
Both Sony flagships are now getting Android 13 update
Sony has announced that Android 13 has started rolling out to its flagships. The Sony Xperia 1 IV and Sony Xperia 5 IV are now getting the update. Sony was not too specific as to where the rollout started, but we do know these are global units in question. Android...
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you can get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is rather impressive, but you aren’t going to want to have it on all the time. If you did, why bother getting a smartphone? Since it does turn off a lot of features. But today, we’re going to tell what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how you can enable it. It’s still a pretty nifty feature and can really come in handy.
The 2023 Xperia phones may have big cameras and bigger speakers
Sony’s Xperia phones often fly under the radar, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from constantly bringing new iterations. Based on some new information about the 2023 Sony Xperia phones, it appears that we’re going to see some major redesigns. Based on the leaks, it looks like the...
Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features
After a few weeks of beta testing, the latest version (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the public. Samsung Internet 19 adds a bunch of privacy and security features, enabling more secure internet access. For starters, a new Privacy Info feature lets you quickly check and delete all...
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is nearing its Android 13 update
Samsung plans to roll out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 this month and is on track for it. Perhaps the update may not be too far off now. The latest foldable has received yet another beta release. This is the third One UI 5.0 beta for the phone and comes just a week after the second build. In fact, the phone has picked up beta updates every week for the past three weeks. The stable rollout could begin soon.
Every single Galaxy S23 unit will ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Over the last couple of months, we’ve been going back and forth when it comes to the Galaxy S23 series SoCs. Well, it’s now basically official, every single Galaxy S23 series handset will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will...
Galaxy S23 will offer multiple performance modes for improved battery life
Samsung may have developed a nice little software trick to improve the battery life of the Galaxy S23 series. According to tipster Ice Universe, the new phones will let you switch between multiple performance profiles — Standard and Light — to prioritize battery life over processing speed. A...
Don't wait for Apple to innovate, switch to Galaxy, Samsung says
With the iPhone 14 series already two months old, you might think that Samsung has stopped poking fun at Apple for its “non-innovative” phones. But no, it hasn’t. The Korean firm has released another ad mocking the iPhone maker. Titled “on the fence,” the latest ad asks iPhone users to stop being on the fence and confidently switch to Samsung Galaxy.
7 useful Android accessories that make great holiday gifts
Holidays are approaching fast and we all very well know how much of a struggle it is to find suitable gifts for everyone close to you. Things get even more difficult when choosing a gift for someone you’ve just met or the people in your social circle are less candied about their preferences. In such cases, it’s silly to waste your time researching for perfect gifts that are heavy on your budget. This is where android accessories can save the day.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro hands-on: A promising camera powerhouse
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest and greatest smartphone from Huawei. This is the company’s new flagship offering, which initially launched at the beginning of September. It took the phone a bit of time to arrive to global markets, but it’s now finally here. It’s available to pre-order in the UK, and is looking to spread its influence to more European markets soon. That being said, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro review unit arrived to our offices, and we managed to get our initial hands-on time with it, along with first impressions.
Google Maps update breaks navigation shortcuts on Wear OS
A recent update for Google Maps seems to have broken the home and work navigation shortcuts on Wear OS 3 smartwatches. Several users have reported that these shortcuts don’t work as they should. The Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 all appear to be affected by this bug.
Huawei Watch GT Cyber launched with replaceable shells
A couple of days ago, Huawei teased its upcoming smartwatch with a detachable dial. Well, that watch is now official. Its name is the Huawei Watch GT Cyber, and it comes with replaceable shells aka detachable dial. The Huawei Watch GT Cyber comes with replaceable shells. That is basically its...
