Ohio State

Comments / 9

American Patriot
3d ago

This article is nothing more than leftist rhetoric and propaganda. The author uses the term "Wild, Wild West" to describe Ohio. Anyone with half a brain can see Ohio is anything but.

Reply
7
Tomm
3d ago

you liberals want to take away guns from law abiding citizens not criminals. This is yet another attempt by democrats to disarm law abiding citizens in this country. its not about making our children safe its about having total control over us. IF YOU WANT THEM COME GET THEM.

Reply
2
Frog74
3d ago

i see shootings in the headlines done by criminals more so than protecting in self defense at the home!

Reply
3
Comments / 0

