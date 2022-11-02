Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: Curds for a cause
Man, I love cheese curds! Oh, you wanna know what that has to do with anything? Well, I was just daydreaming about eating cheese curds from Culver’s while I was thinking about how I can contribute to Lee County Humane Society this week. Tomorrow night we are partnering with...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $637,650
Step Into the Well-Lit Foyer! Formal Dining Room with Tons of Details. Spacious Great Room featuring a Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/ Luxury Built-in Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & Stainless Vent Hood, Stylish Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Tiled Herringbone Backsplash, Large Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. 5th Bedroom on Main Level with attached Full Bath is perfect for a Guest Suite. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs you will find Expansive Owner’s Suite. Owner’s Bath w/ Tiled Frameless Shower, Garden Tub, Extra Vanity Space & Huge Walk-in Closet. The Versatile Media Room creates a 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious with Ample Closets. 2 Full Baths located Upstairs for Functional Family Living. Oak Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Living Areas, Upgraded Trim & Gourmet Kitchen give this home a High-End Feel. 3 Car Garage, 12x16 Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace creates an Outdoor Oasis. A Must See!
Opelika-Auburn News
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $376,417
Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Trent is a 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1660 sq ft home. The front door opens to the foyer that leads you into the heart of the home, the open concept living space which is truly designed for entertainment. The kitchen features a large center island and custom wood vent hood. Two pantry closets conveniently located off the kitchen provide ample storage space. Off the kitchen is your dining nook. Access to your covered back porch is located in the dining space. The dining flows seamlessly into the living space. Off the living room are the stairs leading to your bedrooms. Guest bedrooms 2 and 3 share a hall bath. The owner's retreat features a spacious walk in closet and en suite. Estimated completion February 2023. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools focuses on design process and preparations for construction of second high school
Herring said her goal is to continue informing the community of the future plans. ACS’s focus right now is on the designing process and on preparing for the construction of the new school. “Where we are today is a planning process for a second comprehensive high school. It will...
Opelika-Auburn News
Flakes powers Auburn High to first-round win over Fairhope
Tyler Flakes had done all the dirty work. The Auburn High junior running back made so many tough runs between the tackles — three yards here, five yards here. His first two touchdowns of the night went for a combined four yards. And now he was being asked to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn center Johni Broome still dealing with ankle injury
After playing through what Bruce Pearl referred to as a “bum ankle” in Auburn’s exhibition win against Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday, forward Johni Broome is still dealing with an ankle injury. Broome has been in a boot since Wednesday, Pearl said Friday, though he expects the Morehead State...
Opelika-Auburn News
A proposal to build a cell tower in Floral Park remains tabled after Opelika City Council meeting
On Tuesday, the Opelika City Council decided again not to vote on a resolution that would allow a 144-foot-tall monopole cell tower to be built at 600 Floral Street in Floral Park. Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch made a motion to remove the resolution from the table, but no one...
Opelika-Auburn News
From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee
Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Auburn at Mississippi State
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Mississippi State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn look different under interim head coach Cadillac Williams?. JUSTIN LEE: Run, baby, run. I...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year
TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park. Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High boys basketball opens year with win over Carver-Montgomery
The Auburn High boys basketball team topped Carver-Montgomery 65-52 on Thursday night in the team’s season opener. Ja Carr scored 17 points while adding five assists and four steals. Bradley Pearson and Dash Thomas both added nine points each. Auburn High led 17-13 at the end of the first...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn
Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days. That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist. Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics...
Opelika-Auburn News
Interim coaches are 5-2 this season in debuts. Can Cadillac find the same magic?
When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes the field with the Auburn football team at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, the Auburn legend will strengthen his legacy with the program, becoming the third interim and first Black head coach in its history. In his first speaking appearance since being...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn displays depth in exhibition win against UAH
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said ahead of Wednesday that his team could play as many as 10 to 12 players in the team’s exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, “maybe even 13.”. The Tigers more than surpassed the baker’s dozen mark against UAH, as Pearl put 15 guys on the floor...
Opelika-Auburn News
Second-half surge sends Beauregard into second round
The Beauregard Hornets are still rolling, securing their first 10-win season since 2017 en route to the second round of the playoffs. Taking on Marbury, the Hornets won 35-10 using a strong second-half rally. Beauregard held a slim 7-3 lead at halftime before pulling away. Javonn Holman scored two touchdowns,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown cruises in first round, earns first playoff win since 2019
Ever since going to the state championship in 2019, Reeltown’s playoff road hasn’t been one paved in gold. Following that memorable season, the Rebels missed the postseason in 2020 and bowed out of the first round a year ago. But Friday night was a completely different story. From...
Opelika-Auburn News
Ga’Kuan Palmer scores game-winner in final minute as Loachapoka wins in playoffs
Ga’Kuan Palmer sprinted out of the pile once all the bodies rolled off him, yelling in celebration as his team was set to pull off the unthinkable. With 52 seconds left in Friday’s first-round playoff game between Loachapoka and Keith, Palmer punched in a touchdown from just outside the goal line. He gave the Indians their first lead of the night, and they’d hold off the Bears in the remaining seconds for a 28-24 win.
Comments / 0