Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Trent is a 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1660 sq ft home. The front door opens to the foyer that leads you into the heart of the home, the open concept living space which is truly designed for entertainment. The kitchen features a large center island and custom wood vent hood. Two pantry closets conveniently located off the kitchen provide ample storage space. Off the kitchen is your dining nook. Access to your covered back porch is located in the dining space. The dining flows seamlessly into the living space. Off the living room are the stairs leading to your bedrooms. Guest bedrooms 2 and 3 share a hall bath. The owner's retreat features a spacious walk in closet and en suite. Estimated completion February 2023. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO