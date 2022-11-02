ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Now or never: Finnegan busts through mental barrier, ready to prove himself at state

Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
SHELBY — Huck Finnegan sat down to put his running shoes on during the wee hours of a beautiful summer morning in Shelby.

As he began tying the laces tight, he got deep into his thoughts and started to focus on the morning workout he was about to smash. He quickly tied the laces, popped in his earbuds, opened the front door and sprung out onto the quiet roadways of his neighborhood. Putting one foot in front of the other, his mind took him to a different place.

That place was Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin, home of the regional cross country race. He began his run exactly how he wanted to start the regional race that would come in about five months. He ran his race in his mind and with his feet on the roadways until he came to a spot that has haunted him since last October.

It is the final hill on the course that comes with one final half mile to go.

In the previous fall, Finnegan completed what he considered a disappointing race, placing 22nd at regionals with a 17:33.0. It was that final hill where he felt he fall off a little bit, leading to his slowest time at regionals in his career.

So as he approached that hill in his mind during his summer workout, he squinted his eyes, gritted his teeth and picked up the pace. He sprinted over the imaginary hill in his mind, crushing it and never looking back. He finished his morning run strong and felt great about where he was mentally heading into his senior cross country season.

Every day in the summer, he did the same thing. Hit the streets of Shelby as if they were the regional cross country course in Tiffin.

"It was more of a mental barrier that I had to get across," Finnegan said. "That last hill and that last half mile was something I knew I had to stay calm and get over it. I knew the fitness was there; I just had to get over it mentally. I feel like it was mostly mental, but the entire summer during all of my workouts, the one thing that was always motivating me was that regional race. It helped push me in my summer and fall training."

Then came Saturday when it was time for Finnegan to run the race for real, and he absolutely dominated. He won the first individual regional championship of his career by busting out the best time he has ever posted at Tiffin with a 16:04.3 to beat his previous best of 16:56.1 during his sophomore year and the 17:15.01 he ran as a freshman.

And he definitely put the 17:33.0 he ran last year so far in the past, he can't even see it now.

Shelby coach Chris Zuercher and Finnegan hatched a successful plan for the regional race. Finnegan was to pace with Bryans' Xander Fackler for much of the race before making his move over the dreaded hill. Fackler finished in second with a 16:10.2, six seconds behind Finnegan.

"All the work has been done," Zuercher said. "That is the nice thing. And he really has the confidence so we are excited to see what he can do. He has been racing with the talent of the other guys in his race. We set up on the kid from Bryan last week, and in the last K he made his move. I really don't think we have seen exactly what he can do yet. We raced a lot of Division I teams early and gained confidence early in the season, but if we ran in those now I think his time would be even quicker than what he is at now. He looks very strong."

Finnegan's finish helped Shelby win the Division II regional championship as his teammates were sensational as well. Luke Dininger was eighth in 16:36.2 and Indy Mayer 16th in 16:43.3, and both also would have made it out individually had the Whippets not advanced as a team. Marshall Moore ran a 17:19.2 to take 28th and Carson Perkins was 30th in 17:21.0.

"We always have close-knit teams," Zuercher said. "When you go out and put the mileage in together, it is easy to build that. People look at cross country as an individual sport, but it is the ultimate team sport when you look at it. Each guy on varsity is 20% of your team. We had Caleb Brown go 14:40 but was only one point of our five-point team score. Each of the guys on the team is so important, and this year they are so close because they count on each other."

And that is where Finnegan has drawn a lot of his motivation. He wants to perform well so his team can come along with him to bigger and better meets.

"It is amazing to have them with me," Finnegan said. "One medal is a lot, but that second one is something special. I love this team. I feel like Mason (Hendrickson) had the biggest impact on me because was my training partner all the way through last season. It was tough having him leave last year, but he has done so much for me."

Now, Finnegan will set his sights on the next goal that has eluded him during his high school career — an All-Ohio finish at the state cross country meet. A top-30 finish would be the perfect way to cap his cross country career. As a freshman, he didn't run at state and as a sophomore he was 40th with a strong 16:47.6 before placing 73rd last year with a 16:53.5.

This year is the year.

"I have wanted it since my sophomore year when I was a couple of spots off," Finnegan said. "Last year wasn't the greatest, but this is it. I want it this year."

Zuercher believes this most definitely is the year. He said he has never seen Finnegan so focused and strong.

"He has the mental side down," Zuercher said. "He has become a completely different runner this year. He got All-Ohio in the 4x800 and in indoor track so we are excited to get it for him in cross."

Finnegan isn't the only one who could earn All-Ohio honors at Saturday's state cross country meet at Fortress Obetz in Columbus. The time Dininger ran last week at regionals would have been right around the top-30 mark of last year's Division II state meet. And with the run of his life, Mayer could also sneak up there.

"Luke Dininger has a great shot at it this year, too," Zuercher said. "Mason Hendrickson got it last year and Luke is right around the same time Mason was last year. So I think we have a great chance to have several guys have a magic day and earn All-Ohio honors. That would be a big thing for the team. We want a top-five finish as a team."

As much as an All-Ohio finish would be great for Finnegan individually, he would likely trade it for team success. He will run in his final cross country race for the Whippets at 1 p.m. Saturday, and leaving with a very successful team finish is priority No. 1.

"It is a bittersweet moment," Finnegan said of running his final race. "I love this team and this program and it is really going to hurt to leave them after this season. But I know I will be with them during the indoor track and outdoor track seasons, so I just know I have to take it all in and enjoy the best moments with them."

