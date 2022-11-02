Opinion: Pamplin Media's professional journalism supports community

Jerry Herrmann: The newspapers have evolved but still remain local, timely and accurate

At this time more than ever, we need local community newspapers in our democratic system.

I have watched the evolution of newspapers and electronic journalism and see what a difference a professional approach can make for our community well-being if not for our nation.

While many news outlets have shrunk and, in some cases, decided to focus on statewide and national issues, Pamplin Media has evolved to meet the need by linking together the various communities they serve in a comprehensive and professional journalism network.

We are very blessed and fortunate to have professionally trained writers and publishers serving northern Oregon, Central Oregon and Salem through Pamplin Media Group.

They don't just print information (either by ink or digitally) without reviewing information for accuracy, timeliness and, importantly, a community benefit. This is because I believe Pamplin Media staff are professionally trained no matter what component of news they serve.

The top-level decisions within their organization that lead to the linking and sharing of dozens of newspapers under the "Pamplin flag" means that we are able to see what's happening on the local level, be it Portland, Oregon City, Canby, Newberg or when appropriate, Bend and Prineville.

We need to appreciate the choices of Dr. Pamplin and his professional staff and the value that they bring to our local communities and state. We are very fortunate

Jerry Herrmann is president of Rivers of Life Center, a nonprofit organization serving the Willamette Valley by hiring at-risk youth to promote tourism and environmental cleanups.