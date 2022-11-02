ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Opinion: Pamplin Media's professional journalism supports community

By Jerry Herrmann
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCmnb_0ivUY3Mo00 Jerry Herrmann: The newspapers have evolved but still remain local, timely and accurate

At this time more than ever, we need local community newspapers in our democratic system.

I have watched the evolution of newspapers and electronic journalism and see what a difference a professional approach can make for our community well-being if not for our nation.

While many news outlets have shrunk and, in some cases, decided to focus on statewide and national issues, Pamplin Media has evolved to meet the need by linking together the various communities they serve in a comprehensive and professional journalism network.

We are very blessed and fortunate to have professionally trained writers and publishers serving northern Oregon, Central Oregon and Salem through Pamplin Media Group.

They don't just print information (either by ink or digitally) without reviewing information for accuracy, timeliness and, importantly, a community benefit. This is because I believe Pamplin Media staff are professionally trained no matter what component of news they serve.

The top-level decisions within their organization that lead to the linking and sharing of dozens of newspapers under the "Pamplin flag" means that we are able to see what's happening on the local level, be it Portland, Oregon City, Canby, Newberg or when appropriate, Bend and Prineville.

We need to appreciate the choices of Dr. Pamplin and his professional staff and the value that they bring to our local communities and state. We are very fortunate

Jerry Herrmann is president of Rivers of Life Center, a nonprofit organization serving the Willamette Valley by hiring at-risk youth to promote tourism and environmental cleanups.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races

Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
LINN COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Sea Turtle Stranding Season on the Oregon Coast

What: Sea Turtle Season (Be on the lookout for cold-stunned sea turtles on the beach) An Olive Ridley sea turtle was found near the Peter Iredale in Fort Steven’s State Park located in Hammond, Oregon, this week. The turtle was still alive when recovered by Seaside Aquarium but died shortly after being transferred to the Seattle Aquarium for possible rehab. This is the third sea turtle to come ashore in Oregon in the last couple weeks. (See next story from the Oregon Coast Aquarium for information about the other turtle strandings and rehab.)
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians

At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

How Oregon suddenly became a battleground

If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

City councilor: Future of parks in Milwaukie is in your hands

Desi Nicodemus: City is better suited to complete Milwaukie Bay Park, rather than waiting for county funding.I love walking and biking with my wife and son. It's a terrific way to spend quality time together while relaxing and getting some exercise. Naturally, city parks are one of our favorite destinations. My son plays on the playground, and my partner and I get time away to chill in the sunshine. I'm proud of the role city parks take in our lives and in my small part to helping bring as much open space as possible to Milwaukie. Milwaukie owns its parks,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
opb.org

In rural Oregon, psilocybin is on the ballot – but still a mystery

Your browser does not support the audio element. Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger

Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown

PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
OREGON STATE
Action News

Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call

On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Oregon appeals board reverses approval of NEXT rail facility

A company spokesperson says the decision won't stop NEXT Renewable Fuels from proceeding with its biofuel plant.An appeals board has reversed Columbia County's approval of NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed rail facility to accompany its planned renewable diesel plant. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals determined that the rail facility that NEXT has proposed does not meet the definition of a "branch line," which means that the Columbia County Board of Commissioners' approval was unwarranted. LUBA's decision revokes the county's approval. NEXT "may be able to obtain approval if it alters the design and function of the rail facility or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Budget Committee members: Stop baseless attacks on Sonya Fischer

Wilda Parks, Jan Lee and Tom Feely: Clackamas County commissioner always made responsible decisions to balance expenditures within available resourcesWe are writing in response to Les Poole's opinion article. He makes false claims against Commissioner Sonya Fischer claiming that she supported "unsustainable budgets." We all served with her on the Clackamas County Budget Committee and can attest to the fact that this claim is fabricated. Mr. Poole doesn't back up his claim with any facts at all because it's not true. An important fact for your readers to know is that Oregon law requires all jurisdictions to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
479
Followers
2K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy