Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Charlie Crist Former Staff Members, Colleagues Send Letter Endorsing Florida Governor DeSantis
Education, immigration, property insurance, abortion, and the economy took center stage Monday night as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist faced off in the only debate of their campaign. On Tuesday, 37 former colleagues and staffers of Charlie Crist took the stage, metaphorically speaking. George LeMieux, Crist’s former...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Twitter erupts during DeSantis, Crist debate: 'This is the definition of gaslighting'
Critics had a lot to say about the political showdown between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist in their one and only debate.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
How Ron DeSantis Blew Up Black-Held Congressional Districts and May Have Broken Florida Law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Trump Hints His Decision To Hold Florida Rally Behind Rubio Poll Boost
Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest on Saturday that recent positive polling for Republican Senator Marco Rubio was due to his decision to rally in Florida next weekend. Trump made the suggestion in a post on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his appearance with Rubio at an...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Democrat Charlie Crist’s Running Mate Gets Schooled On Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Education Policy
Once again Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate is called out for spreading falsehoods about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education policies. On Friday, the Twitter account DeSantis War Room, which supports the Republican incumbent, posted a video showing that Karla Hernandez doesn’t know, or is purposefully misleading the public about, what history lessons Florida students must learn.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
Biden reserved criticism for GOP Sen. Rick Scott, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
France 24
Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott blames George Soros and Mike Bloomberg for keeping Democrats competitive
Republicans continue to attack familiar targets down the stretch.
Antisemitic hate is on the rise. Did Trump snub DeSantis? And will a red wave hit Miami?
It’s Monday, Oct. 31. Happy Halloween! Early voting is now underway across all of Florida and the Election Day countdown clock begins.
By thwarting home rule, Gov. DeSantis hurts renters | Column
I’m a community organizer who believes that people shouldn’t be priced out of their homes and apartments. And we Floridians cannot abide any distractions as the midterm elections loom, because access to affordable and quality housing hangs in the balance. This summer started with some common sense and...
Florida Republicans DeSantis, Gaetz Add Tens Of Thousands Of New Twitter Followers After Musk Moved In
Anyone who doubted that the pre-Elon Twitter had its thumb heavily on the scale for Democrats can stop wondering. It did. Newsweek reported earlier this week that several prominent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of Florida, got a
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
WJHG-TV
Sen. Rubio campaigns in Panama City as midterm election inches closer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Republican Sen. Marco Rubio made a campaign pit stop at Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. in Panama City Monday morning. He said he’s a particularly strong supporter of Eastern Shipbuilding Group after it lost out on a $3 billion U.S. Coast Guard contract. “These are...
