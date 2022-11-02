ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
The Free Press - TFP

Democrat Charlie Crist’s Running Mate Gets Schooled On Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Education Policy

Once again Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate is called out for spreading falsehoods about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education policies. On Friday, the Twitter account DeSantis War Room, which supports the Republican incumbent, posted a video showing that Karla Hernandez doesn’t know, or is purposefully misleading the public about, what history lessons Florida students must learn.
France 24

Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
