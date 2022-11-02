West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, November 2nd 2022

The Town of Amherst has extended yet again the contract with WS Development Co. to complete three unfinished building shells at the Station 12 site, the site of the former Northtown Plaza. According to Business First, the new contract has been extended from October 13th to April 2024. Lack of material supplies, the labor force and leasing all cited as reasons for the delay.

Also from Business First, Synacor Inc. has moved its Buffalo headquarters from the Waterfront Village to HANSA Workspace at 505 Ellicott Street.

The International Institute of Buffalo and Leadership Buffalo are working together to provide mentorship opportunities for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. The mentorship project is a pilot program, supported by the Refugee Career Pathways of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement. For more, call 716-883-1900.