Correction long overdue: Rikers’ violence takes more casualties

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

All who read this newspaper are painfully aware that amid mayhem on Rikers Island: 16 people died in custody last year and 18 have perished in the first 10 months of 2022. Too few appreciate that correction officers often also suffer terribly, casualties of many of the same chaotic forces that have led us and others to conclude that only a federal court receiver can make the profound cultural and bureaucratic changes necessary to right the ship.

The latest tragedies arrived as twins on Monday, when 26-year-old Gilberto Garcia died in an apparent overdose. He had been on Rikers almost three years awaiting a court date on a robbery charge, making a mockery of speedy trial reforms that are supposed to require felony charges go to trial within six months and misdemeanors within 90 days . Exactly why did Garcia languish, and how did he get access to the drugs that killed him? The public needs answers and it needs them fast.

The same day in the same facility, in a protective custody unit, a 28-year-old correction officer sustained 15 stab wounds to the back of the head at the hands of Dennis Applewhite, who stands accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend last year. How on earth did Applewhite get the weapon and the opportunity to harm the CO? What gaps can be closed to prevent future attacks? How will the perpetrator be held accountable? The entire city should stand with this officer and his colleagues who do a thankless job in hellish conditions.

We’ve said before and will repeat: The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association union has been and remains a major obstacle to creating a better jail system. It is because of COBA, for instance, that many officers were able to stop showing up to work in the height of COVID , even as others had to shoulder the burden with double and triple shifts.

But it’s undeniable that COs often bear the brunt of the many overlapping sicknesses that ail Rikers. Bring in the federal cavalry, and reinforcements.

