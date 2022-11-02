Read full article on original website
Mastercard and FinTech North to partner in 2023 to develop and grow FinTech ecosystems
FinTech North is delighted to announce that it will be continuing its partnership with Mastercard, working together across 2023 with Mastercard as a Strategic Partner. Mastercard need no introduction as a global provider of Financial Services and key supporter of the UK FinTech sector. With regional FinTech going from strength...
Dhiraj Bajaj – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Dhiraj Bajaj, the Head of Asia Pacific FI and NBFI Sales at the Bank of America, to discuss the rapidly moving digitisation efforts in the APAC region, from clearing to cross-border payments and remittances. For Bajaj, customer experience is the top priority –...
Zellar secures £600,000 investment deal from The Co-operative Bank
Zellar, the sustainability score for every business, has received a £600,000 investment from The Co-operative Bank. The deal follows the successful roll-out of an initiative launched earlier this year, in which The Co-operative Bank pledged to provide lifetime subsidised access to Zellar for all of its UK-based SME customers. The Co-operative Bank’s investment is in return for a two percent share of Zellar, based on a £33m market valuation.
Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
MAS, Bank of Ghana and Development Bank Ghana to develop an Integrated Financial Ecosystem to Support Growth of Asia-Africa SME Trade Corridor
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Bank of Ghana (BOG) and Development Bank Ghana (DBG) [1] today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop the Ghana Integrated Financial Ecosystem (GIFE). The GIFE aims to enhance financial capabilities and access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana and generate greater opportunities for trade and financial services cooperation between Singapore and Ghana. Over time, it is envisaged that the integrated financial ecosystem model can serve the Asia-Africa SME trade corridor more broadly.
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
The Bank of London Appoints Mark Carawan to the United Kingdom Bank Board
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Mark Carawan as a Non-Executive Director (NED) and Chair of the United Kingdom (UK) Bank Board Audit Committee (BAC) subject to regulatory approval. An experienced...
Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences
Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
Bolttech Strengthens WINDTRE Partnership With Launch of Device Trade-in Programme
International insurtech bolttech, today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with WINDTRE with the launch of a new ‘Reload exChange’ trade-in programme in Italy. With this new product, WINDTRE customers can now trade-in their used phones in-store and receive cash payments directly to their bank accounts. Reload...
African Development Bank Satisfied With Portfolio Implementation Progress at Mid-term of Country Strategy Paper
Meeting on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) approved the mid-term report of the implementation of the Bank’s 2020-2024 Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Eswatini and the 2022 country portfolio performance. The review assessed the extent to which the objectives...
FCCI Insurance Group Partners with Akur8 to Enhance and Streamline their Underwriting Process and Pricing Capabilities
Akur8 and FCCI Insurance Group have announced their partnership to enhance and streamline the commercial insurers’ underwriting process and pricing capabilities across most FCCI lines of business. Through this agreement, Akur8 further expands its presence in the United States within the Commercial Property and Casualty Insurance marketplace. Choosing Akur8’s best-in-class solution will support FCCI’s efforts to be industry leaders in their risk and rate pricing capabilities, as well as to enhance and accelerate the ability of the predictive modeling team to continually deliver highly efficient underwriting models with visual insights that are explainable across a variety of stakeholders.
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
Penn Mutual Introduces New Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL)
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces the introduction of Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL), a permanent life insurance product for two people in one policy. The product provides protection and cash value accumulation potential backed by more than 175 years of financial strength.
Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Zurich International Life
Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s Singapore long-term life insurance business. The Zurich ILL Singapore branch portfolio and employees have transferred into the Singapore branch of Monument International Life Assurance Company following receipt of court and regulatory approvals in the Isle of Man and Singapore.
How has Regulatory Scrutiny Evolved? – Priya Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that regulatory scrutiny has evolved in recent years. Priya starts by explaining that with CSTR there is an increased prudence on the safety and efficiency of settlement of security settlements and CST’s. She adds that there has been a significant push towards shorter settlement cycles from T+2. Now, Priya believes we’re talking about mandatory T+1 payments alongside cash penalties and buy-ins for settlement fields.
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech
‘Dear Brokers, you’re more like Amazon than you think’. Hitching a ride to the InsurTech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay, Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology, sheds some light on the digital revolution that insurance brokers are facing. Trufla Technology was born out of a brokerage, making them...
Mack Gill – Torstone – Sibos 2022
From Sibos 2022, we caught up with Mack Gill, COO and Board Member at Torstone Technology Limited, to discuss the global change impacting trade and the future effects of T+1 regulation on the financial services industry. For Gill, all regulation builds up to efficiency, and the move to cloud technology...
HSBC announces HSBC Orion
HSBC today announced that it will launch Orion – its new proprietary tokenisation platform that financial institutions and corporates will be able to use to issue digital bonds based on distributed ledger technology. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is currently exploring the possibility of issuing the market’s first-ever GBP...
ffnews.com
Foghorn Payments Delivers Ontario-compliant iGaming Payments Solution – and Introduces Responsible Payments
Payment service provider, Foghorn Payments is pleased to announce a new Ontario-compliant iGaming payments solution. Foghorn’s Interac™ Express Debit solution makes it quick and easy for Canadians to pay directly from almost any financial institution. Beginning today, the enhanced solution incorporates name matching requirements from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
