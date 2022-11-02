Read full article on original website
Network International Enables 3DS2 Authentication for UAE Merchants
Network International has announced it is launching a new 3-D Secure 2 (3DS2) authentication solution in collaboration with Mastercard. With the collaboration, 3DS2 authentication using Mastercard’s Smart Interface will now be made available for merchants in the UAE “and beyond” using the N-Genius™ Online payment gateway to process eCommerce transactions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Cannabis eCommerce Firm Treez Buys Payments Platform Swifter
Two tech companies serving the cannabis industry have combined as enterprise commerce technology platform Treez has completed its acquisition of payment solutions platform Swifter. The acquisition adds Swifter’s roster of retail cannabis clients to that of Treez and enables the offering of enhanced, comprehensive financial services and digital payments solutions...
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
Privacy-Enhancing Technologies Promote Greater EU Inter-Bank Collaboration in Fighting Fraud
Banks are not the police. And yet, for many crimes, financial institutions (FIs) are often on the front lines when it comes to preventing and detecting fraud. Faced with this enormous challenge in the face of skyrocketing fraud risks, one would assume that joining forces with other FIs would be a no-brainer, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Saudi Arabia Central Bank Launches Open Banking Framework
The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia (SAMA) on Wednesday (Nov. 2) announced the launch of its open banking framework, which includes a set of legislation, regulatory guidelines and technical standards to enable banks and FinTechs to provide open banking services in the country. After Bahrain, Saudi Arabia becomes the second...
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
57% of Consumers Use Digital Apps and Wearables to Monitor Their Health
Consumers are getting more comfortable by the quarter with digital wearables that track vital signs and health signals and share them with apps and platforms that help manage health. Not only is this a good sign for consumer health, but it also signals greater adoption of connected economy dynamics, where...
Snap Hires Meta Veteran Ajit Mohan as President of APAC
Social media company Snap has hired Ajit Mohan as its president of APAC to lead its business in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Mohan joined the Snapchat parent company from Facebook parent Meta, where he most recently served as vice president and managing director of India. Before that, he held other executive roles across the region, including one as CEO of Disney’s Hotstar, a Snap spokesperson told PYMNTS via email.
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
Israel Eyes Blockchain Bonds To Streamline Debt-based Securities Issuance
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has recently signaled its interest in exploring innovative use cases for distributed ledger technology (DLT) in financial markets. Upon announcing its new strategy for the years 2023-27, TASE said that it would work to strengthen its digital, data and analytics offering, which will include creating new digital assets and developing a range of solutions and services for institutional investors and liquidity providers through the TASE Clearing House.
Ryder Buys Dotcom Distribution to Bolster eCommerce Solution
Continuing to bolster its eCommerce solution for B2B and B2C brands, logistics and transportation company Ryder System has acquired omnichannel fulfillment and distribution services provider Dotcom Distribution. Dotcom Distribution serves retail and eCommerce brands in the health, beauty and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel verticals, and the acquisition will add...
Swiss Financial Regulator to Cap Anonymous Crypto Transactions at $1,000 a Month
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is extending the scope of its anti-money laundering (AML) ordinance to cover cryptocurrency assets. The adjusted regulations, which will come into effect Jan. 1, 2023, mean that customers will have to prove their identity if they make transactions that total 1,000 Swiss francs (about $1,003) or more during a one-month period when they trade crypto for cash or another anonymous form of money, FINMA said in a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
British Financial Watchdog Cracks Down on Unfair Lenders
The U.K.’s top financial watchdog is giving banks in that country an ultimatum: treat customers struggling with Britain’s cost-of-living crisis fairly, or be barred from lending. In a report issued Thursday (Nov. 3), the Financial Conduct Authority said it found that only 30% of the lenders it studied...
Report: India’s Proposed Tax Changes May Impact Crypto Exchanges
Proposed changes to the way income taxes are filed in India reportedly may affect people holding cryptocurrencies or virtual digital assets, those with investments in decentralized autonomous organizations and those who have moved abroad but still have business connections in India. A proposed new common income tax return (ITR) released...
NY Fed Official Says US CBDC Could Speed X-Border Transactions
Faster cross-border transactions could be one of the most significant benefits of a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC), a New York Fed official said. For example, such a CBDC could reduce the time required for settlement of foreign exchange (FX) spot transactions from the current two days to just 10 seconds, Michelle Neal, executive vice president and head of markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said Friday (Nov. 4) in prepared remarks for a speech at the Singapore FinTech Festival.
Europe VC Dealmaking Slows in Q3, Startups Turn to Buyouts as Markets Cool
Despite a continent-wide economic slowdown and comparatively deflated financial markets, Europe is on track to match last year’s record-breaking venture capital (VC) activity, which saw over 12,000 deals raise over 100 billion euros, according to PitchBook’s latest European Venture Report. The report cautions, however, that although VC investment...
