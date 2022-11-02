Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Related
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
All The Fall Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s. Fall Fest Craft & Vender Fair is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but there are some other fall activities to do around Western New York too.
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
These Wings Are Actually Better, According To Western New Yorkers
Buffalo might as well be known as the Chicken Wing Capital Of The World. After all, they created a “Buffalo” sauce, named after our city. While Buffalo is the best place to get wings, and there is no doubt about that, there may be stipulations about how to eat them.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
erienewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Wife Of Newest Buffalo Bill Excited To Be In Western New York
Being the spouse of a professional athlete can be hard at times. One day you are living in a city and your kids are in school and then a phone call comes. That phone call means that your spouse has been traded and now you only have days if not hours to get to a new city. That city could be thousands of miles away or it could be a city you have never been to or even heard of.
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Bullet Proof Vets Banned in New York State
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
7 Places To Rent A Wedding/Party Tent In Western New York
When you decided to have a backyard wedding or party, you need a tent. Somewhere to get out of the elements. Here are a couple of great places to go for them. Choosing to have an outdoor/backyard wedding or party requires a ton of planning. There are a lot of things to consider. Things like parking, bathrooms, food, and drinks are all super important but whatever you do, don't skip a tent.
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island
They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
New York State Tops List Of Places With Most Trafficked Guns
New York State is definitely divided when it comes to gun laws. Some residents want super relaxed gun permit laws, while others want the state to get rid of guns completely. I'm sure the debate won't end anytime soon. But, one thing isn't debatable, New York is at the top of the list when it comes to trafficked guns used in crimes.
WNY Michaels Locations Doing Multiple FREE Craft Activities For Kids
Parents! Put these dates on your calendar! Michaels The Arts + Craft Stores will be doing some fun craft days with activities for the kids to do during the next couple of weeks. Sometimes it is hard to find things to do in order to entertain the kids, especially during the holiday season when it's cold outside and the kids have off of school.
Western New York Can Wait To Hear These Christmas Songs
As we get ready for possible a record-breaking heatwave this weekend across Western New York, some people will use the nice weather to get ready for the holiday season. Now that Halloween has come and gone some people like to skip right over Thanksgiving and get into the Christmas mood. For me, the day after Thanksgiving is perfect to start spreading the holiday cheer, but if you are inclined to listen to some Christmas music there are some songs you should not play in Western New York.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0