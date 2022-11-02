ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. condemns North Korea's latest missile launch

 3 days ago

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest launch of a ballistic missile, which landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South's waters, a State Department spokesperson said.

A State Department spokesperson said the launches are in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and threaten peace and stability in the region.

