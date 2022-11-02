Read full article on original website
This Bride Found A Vintage Azzaro Wedding Dress Identical To A Ball Gown Worn By Sophia Loren In 1979
“I had this sense about it,” says Chloe Kernaghan of the vintage Azzaro gown she wore on her wedding day in New York. The white dress with sheer balloon sleeves first caught her eye as she browsed the Shrimpton Couture website, and when founder Cherie Balch posted a photo of none other than Sophia Loren wearing the black version to a ball in Monaco back in 1979, the bride-to-be knew for certain it was The One.
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Lupita Nyong’o’s Stylist Breaks Down Her Wakanda Forever Tour Looks
Next year will mark 10 years since Micaela Erlanger started working with the inimitable Lupita Nyong’o. The stylist has witnessed first-hand the actor’s journey to Hollywood stardom, carefully orchestrating a wardrobe behind the scenes (or “behind the seams”, as she puts it) to suit every project that Lupita has worked on. “A decade of moments, a decade of friendship, a decade of discovery,” is how Micaela describes it. “We’ve really focused on evolving.”
Watching Kate Moss Engage Goddess Mode Is Something Else
Kate Moss might be best known for her eternally chic take on bohemian style, but when she engages Hollywood glamour mode, nothing compares. Cast your mind back to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2023 show when a siren-red lipped Moss stalked onto the scene dragging her furry coat behind her and you’ll see what we mean. Her commitment to the “rich bitch” character was nothing short of major.
Selena Gomez Turned Her 30th Into A Solo Wedding
It’s been a significant few days for Selena Gomez. Ahead of the release of her eye-opening new Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me – which tracks her years-long path to recovery following her struggles with her physical and mental health – on 4 November, rave reviews have been trickling in, and the multihyphenate herself has been speaking out, both about her nervousness regarding how people might respond to the film and why she feels it was important to make. But, one of the most joyous revelations to have come out of her most recent bout of press? That earlier this year, she turned her 30th birthday into a solo wedding.
Inside Sienna Miller’s Boho Boot Collection
On a recent outing in New York, Sienna Miller made the most of her collection of coveted boho boots, strutting out in a pair of lace-up camel Chloé numbers that she previously wore to a press junket way back in 2009, while promoting G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. It’s not just those boots that deserve a second look. Miller’s collection is brimming with knockout styles that spell out comfort, relaxed chic and hippy-trail cool, whether she’s wading through mud at Glastonbury or pounding the streets of Manhattan. Put your own feet up and peruse her exceptional archive.
Jodie Turner-Smith Is Making Her Way Through The Hair Colour Rainbow
Jodie Turner-Smith never fails to deliver a bonafide red carpet moment. Who can forget when she wore a diamond fringe Gucci dress to the Met? As of late, the actor has leaned into the idea of steady transformation for public appearances. She debuted a bright green hairstyle for the premiere of The Independent, a political thriller, on Tuesday night. The shocking colour was just the latest fabulous stop on the colour spectrum for Turner-Smith. Only a few weeks ago she was photographed with blue hair and, before that, blonde and, before that, pink.
Selena Gomez Confirms This Is The Autumn Nail Polish Shade Of The Moment
Last night in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez stepped out for the premiere of the Apple TV documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The film centres on a dark period of the pop star’s life and the steps she took to step into a new light. Her look served as a visual marker of this bold and buoyant era, punctuated by a chic tangerine manicure that brought to mind the season’s more effulgent hues.
“I Felt Like An Empress”: Jourdan Dunn’s Black Panther Premiere Look Was Inspired By The Spirit Of Wakanda
Stylist Justin Hamilton was “trying to find a moment that was major enough” for his client, Jourdan Dunn, to wear a floor-sweeping lemon-yellow gown from Standing Ground’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The London premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was exactly the right occasion. “I love this dress’s modern minimalist glamour – it’s slinky and sensual, and I love how the jersey clings to the body – and it also feels powerful.” The trailblazing British model will soon make her acting debut in ITV’s new series Riches, so Justin was “very excited to present Jourdan the actor” at the premiere.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears The Contentious Square-Toe Boot
Emily Ratajkowski has been on a promotional tour since her podcast “High Low” launched. This week, the author stepped out to head to The Today Show to speak about her TikTok, her best-selling book My Body and the topics of her podcast. (Her debut episode was titled “Sex on the First Date? Emrata Asks”). For the interview, Ratajkowski wore a slick yolk-yellow leather jacket with a navel-baring black crop top that she paired with vintage camouflage flares sourced from the Rome-based dealer Olivia La Roche. As for the footwear, EmRata opted for the sleeper hit of square-toe black boots by Bevza.
Sophie Turner Is The Red Carpet’s Quiet Risk Taker
There’s never any danger of a same-dress disaster for Sophie Turner. Sure, she’s a Louis Vuitton ambassador, who picks from the same pool of samples as her peers, but the Game of Thrones star always stays in her own lane. No Nicolas Ghesquière reference is too niche for Turner, who takes on each retro-futuristic trope, from space tourism to time-travelling period dress, with the same level of enthusiasm.
You Can Now Buy Victoria Beckham’s Mother-Of-The-Groom Slip Dress
Victoria Beckham designed a special lace-trim slip dress to wear to her son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz, realised in a breathtaking silver fabric that evoked the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night. Seven months on from the young couple’s grand Palm Beach nuptials, VB took to Instagram to announce that a limited number of the Studio 54-inspired dresses will be put into production, available exclusively at her dedicated e-commerce site and Dover Street flagship.
Katie Holmes Swaps Khaite’s Double Cashmere For Full-Look Leather
Katie Holmes’s recent style signatures – insouciant wide-leg trousers, look-at-me zebra stripe boots, figure-hugging ruched dresses and that internet-crashing cashmere bralette and peekaboo cardigan – have a common thread. Since 2019, the NYC style icon has been infatuated by the ultra-luxe designs of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein.
Letitia Wright’s Look For The Wakanda Forever Premiere Featured Hundreds Of Crystals And A Cartier Panthère Ring
The entire cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has delivered head-turning fashion at the press junkets and red-carpet appearances for the film thus far – and last night’s London premiere did not disappoint. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther franchise, served a truly mesmerising look, curated by her stylist Shiona Turini.
Looks Like Carrie Bradshaw Has Finally Registered To Vote
Filming for season two of And Just Like That… is underway, and this week in Manhattan, the series lead Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) stepped out in yet another fashionable outfit. The character’s take on autumnal style included a checkered overcoat, rainbow-striped dress, blue suede knee boots, a brimmed hat and a Pierre Cardin crossbody bag – but it was her tote that made the biggest statement. It featured hot pink strips of tape featuring the names of American Democratic politicians who are currently running for Senate and Gubernatorial seats in the midterms, including Texas’s Beto O’Rourke, Ohio’s Tim Ryan and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto.
Danai Gurira’s Black Panther Tour Looks Deserve A Special Mention
If the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour has semaphored strength, cast member Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye in the Marvel epic, has been a ray of sunshine. For the American-Zimbabwean star, the red carpet is not an opportunity for self-promotion, but collaboration, from the designers she works with to the co-stars she frequently name checks and raises up. Call us jaded, but this zest for her work and what the fashion she wears represents has been nothing but a joy to behold. Her inspiration? Wakanda itself.
The Princess Of Wales Shows How To Style Chic Head-To-Toe Camel
The Princess of Wales has a knack for pulling together stylish ensembles that suit a variety of occasions. Her latest autumnal look is as chic as it is practical. For a visit to Scarborough with the Prince of Wales, the 40-year-old royal wore an ideal outfit for a bracing November day. A wool Max & Co coat served as the focal point of the all-camel look, which also included a polo-neck knee-length dress, a woven belt from Boden, sheer stockings, point-toe heels and a favourite DeMellier top-handle bag. In preparation for Remembrance Day on November 11, Kate also pinned a poppy on the lapel of her coat.
Gigi Hadid Makes A Wild Shoe Statement In Leopard-Print Loafers
From Ugg boots to classic Birks, Gigi Hadid has always championed cosiness when it comes to footwear. On occasions that call for smarter shoes, she’ll reach for one of her (many) loafers, which add polish to any outfit. Pairs from Gucci and Eytys are her go-tos, and she recently welcomed a new style from Reformation into her wardrobe, realised in a zingy leopard print.
Yasmin Finney: Inside My Miu Miu Handbag | In The Bag
British Vogue presents In The Bag with Yasmin Finney. Heartstopper & Doctor Who actress Yasmin Finney reveals her handbag essentials, as we take a look inside her quilted Miu Miu handbag. The most unexpected item? Yasmin’s Attitude Pride Icon award. “Obviously I don’t carry this around all the time, just in the times where I need a little bit of motivation,” says the British Vogue December 2022 cover star. “It wasn’t just a win for me. It was a win for the whole community in the sense that we are being seen”.
The Brontë Sisters’ Real-Life Wardrobes Were Surprisingly Fashion-Forward
In the poster for Emily, Frances O’Connor’s ambitious new retelling of the Wuthering Heights author’s life, its star Emma Mackey is pictured wearing a striking blue gown. At first glance, it seems relatively sombre: the pattern not so much floral as lichen-like. Lean in closer, though, and the shapes reveal themselves as something stormier. In her 1883 biography of the middle Brontë sister, A Mary F Robinson wrote of a shopping trip that Emily took to Bradford with her older sister Charlotte and a friend. There she “chose a white stuff patterned with lilac thunder and lightning, to the scarcely concealed horror of her more sober companions. And she looked well in it; a tall, lithe creature, with a grace half-queenly, half-untamed in her sudden, supple movements”.
