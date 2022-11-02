It’s been a significant few days for Selena Gomez. Ahead of the release of her eye-opening new Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me – which tracks her years-long path to recovery following her struggles with her physical and mental health – on 4 November, rave reviews have been trickling in, and the multihyphenate herself has been speaking out, both about her nervousness regarding how people might respond to the film and why she feels it was important to make. But, one of the most joyous revelations to have come out of her most recent bout of press? That earlier this year, she turned her 30th birthday into a solo wedding.

