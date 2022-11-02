Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Board of Supervisors approves moving forward on 38% raise for members
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is poised to give its members one of the largest raises in its history after voting to take the next steps to increase its pay during its meeting on Tuesday. With Supervisor Moke Simon absent, the board voted 4-0 to direct...
Lake County News
Lake County Planning Commission discusses countywide parks improvement project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Planning Commission last week approved the general plan conformity of a countywide park project. The commission discussed the Public Services Department’s parks improvement project, which involves 14 parks, during its brief meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27. “This is kind of a...
Lake County News
County of Lake working on plan to purchase Kelseyville Senior Center
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A plan currently under consideration by the county of Lake would give the Kelseyville Senior Center the unique distinction of having been purchased with funds provided by the county government twice in a 20-year span. The timing of the proposal from District 5 Supervisor Jessica...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Officer initiated activity at Martin Street Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 04:41 EXTRA PATROL 2210180010. Officer initiated activity at Westside Park, Charlie Jolin Wy, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 06:00 EXTRA...
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Nov. 10
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Lake County News
Christmas tree permits available online
MENDOCINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — The Mendocino National Forest has begun selling Christmas tree permits for the season online at Recreation.gov. “Cutting your own Christmas tree on a national forest is a special experience for several reasons,” said Joseph Rechsteiner, acting forest supervisor for the Mendocino National Forest. “The Christmas Tree Program helps people connect to our public lands and helps families create treasured memories together. It also benefits forest health by removing the small-diameter, over-crowded trees and opening more areas for wildlife foraging for food.”
mendofever.com
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Sebastopol braces for lawsuit over RV camping ban
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons Morris Street in Sebastopol may be clear of RV’s, but the reverberations from the city’s effort to relocate RV dwellers and clean up the once sprawling encampment continue. Lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and Sonoma County Legal Aid, among others, filed suit in federal court last week against Sebastopol on behalf of a number of individuals who say they have had their constitutional rights violated by the city’s RV parking ordinance. ACLU chief counsel on the case, Bill Freeman, explained. "Several people who are housed in their RVs would like to be...
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
Lake County News
Rick Winer expresses thanks
The purpose of this letter is to express the sincere gratitude I have for those members of the community who supported my bid for reelection to the board of the Kelseyville Unified School District and to restate my qualifications. Thank you to the many who have endorsed my candidacy. Thank...
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
Lake County News
Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest transitioning to winter season closures
COBB, Calif. — Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reported that Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest will transition to winter season closures. Seasonal camping will close at noon on Friday, Nov. 4. The closure is due to changing weather conditions and ensuing poor road conditions and hazards. Camping typically reopens...
Lake County News
Feline panleukopenia outbreak in north Lakeport area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — County officials are alerting pet owners in Lakeport regarding the outbreak of an infectious disease that affects cats. Lake County Animal Care and Control has become aware of multiple documented cases of feline panleukopenia in the 5300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Feline panleukopenia is a...
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
mendofever.com
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
