NBC4 Columbus

Windy, few showers Saturday, clearing up to end the weekend

We’ve got a bit of a messy day ahead, remaining mainly dry for the first half, but we will be extremely windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, and for our counties to the northwest of the I-71 corridor. That is where we’ll likely see winds gusting to at least 46 MPH. For our eastern counties, it will still be very windy, with gusts to 40 MPH, which is just below advisory criteria. It will be a day to watch for downed tree branches on the roads, and winds will be strong enough to potentially cause a few power outages across the region.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Windy, showers tonight, slight cooldown and sunshine Sunday

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 9 P.M. Low pressure in the Upper Midwest is bringing strong southwesterly winds, with gusts of 30-45 mph across the northwest half of Ohio. Skies will turn mostly cloudy, but temperatures are still likely to approach the record high of 76 degrees set in 1977. A band of showers will in western […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Evening Forecast

Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NtPvCk. Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November. While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Historical Society hopes to start local heritage center in Franklinton with Engine House No. 6, Harrison House and other lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Historical Society has plans to create a historical campus in Franklinton. The historical society hopes to start the Columbus Heritage Center on three sites within one block of each other in Franklinton. The Columbus Historical Society bought Engine House No. 6 at 540 West Broad St. for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers

Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, ….
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place restaurant.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dollar General accused of overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general and the Franklin County auditor are calling out Dollar General for allegedly deceiving customers. Since NBC4 first reported about pricing discrepancies at the discount chain, which owns hundreds of stores across Ohio, more customers have come forward with complaints that they were charged higher prices than what was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

