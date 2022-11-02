Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Windy, few showers Saturday, clearing up to end the weekend
We’ve got a bit of a messy day ahead, remaining mainly dry for the first half, but we will be extremely windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, and for our counties to the northwest of the I-71 corridor. That is where we’ll likely see winds gusting to at least 46 MPH. For our eastern counties, it will still be very windy, with gusts to 40 MPH, which is just below advisory criteria. It will be a day to watch for downed tree branches on the roads, and winds will be strong enough to potentially cause a few power outages across the region.
Windy, showers tonight, slight cooldown and sunshine Sunday
WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 9 P.M. Low pressure in the Upper Midwest is bringing strong southwesterly winds, with gusts of 30-45 mph across the northwest half of Ohio. Skies will turn mostly cloudy, but temperatures are still likely to approach the record high of 76 degrees set in 1977. A band of showers will in western […]
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
NBC4 Columbus
Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Evening Forecast
Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful …. Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NtPvCk. Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting …. Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus...
After massive fire, Timbuk Farms unveils plans for this Christmas tree season
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Licking County Christmas tree farm is entering its first season since a massive fire ripped through the property. Jim Gibson, who owns Timbuk Farms with his wife, bought the now 300-acre plot from the previous owners in 2004. First created in 1952, the business grows and sells Christmas trees for […]
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November. While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going […]
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
4Ever Home: Puppies found in a box will be ready for holiday adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies. “Puppies […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
Columbus Historical Society hopes to start local heritage center in Franklinton with Engine House No. 6, Harrison House and other lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Historical Society has plans to create a historical campus in Franklinton. The historical society hopes to start the Columbus Heritage Center on three sites within one block of each other in Franklinton. The Columbus Historical Society bought Engine House No. 6 at 540 West Broad St. for […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
NBC4 Columbus
Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers
Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated …. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part...
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
What’s the latest a person can buy Powerball tickets for Saturday’s drawing?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s Powerball drawing is the largest jackpot in history after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million for the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday. If winners choose to take the full […]
Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near …. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer...
Dollar General accused of overcharging customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general and the Franklin County auditor are calling out Dollar General for allegedly deceiving customers. Since NBC4 first reported about pricing discrepancies at the discount chain, which owns hundreds of stores across Ohio, more customers have come forward with complaints that they were charged higher prices than what was […]
Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with the fatal 2020 shooting of a popular Columbus barber. According to Columbus police, Jacoby C. Howard, 30, was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, and is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of Brian Keith Robertson II, 30. Police […]
Comments / 0