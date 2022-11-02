We’ve got a bit of a messy day ahead, remaining mainly dry for the first half, but we will be extremely windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, and for our counties to the northwest of the I-71 corridor. That is where we’ll likely see winds gusting to at least 46 MPH. For our eastern counties, it will still be very windy, with gusts to 40 MPH, which is just below advisory criteria. It will be a day to watch for downed tree branches on the roads, and winds will be strong enough to potentially cause a few power outages across the region.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO