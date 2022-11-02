ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Alaa-Abdel Fattah: Nobel literature prize winners urge release of Briton held in Egypt

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drfLY_0ivUVQsB00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders have been urged by the majority of living Nobel Literature Prize winners to demand the release of British-Egyptian writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah who has been unlawfully jailed in Egypt.

The pro-democracy activist has spent much of the last decade behind bars in Egypt . He is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted on charges of spreading false news after he shared social media posts about dire prison conditions.

Mr Abd El-Fattah, 40, who has been on hunger strike for more than 200 days, allowing himself just 100 calories a day, has said he plans to stop drinking water as of Sunday, the first day of the Cop27 climate summit to be hosted in Sharm el Sheikh .

In an open letter in advance of the summit, 15 living Nobel Literature Prize winners called on Mr Sunak, foreign secretary James Cleverly and other heads of state and dignitaries heading to the conference to use their position to “speak the names of the imprisoned, to call for their freedom, and to invite Egypt to turn a page and become a true partner in ... a future that respects human life and dignity”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Xyov_0ivUVQsB00

The letter states: “We ask you use bilateral meetings to support the call from Egyptian and international human rights groups for a prisoner amnesty; to make your support a standing agenda item.

“We ask you, in your address, to bring the voices of the unjustly imprisoned into the room.

“Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s powerful voice for democracy is close to being extinguished, we ask you to breathe life into it by reading his words.”

The letter goes on to relay a passage written by Mr Abd El-Fattah in 2019, which reads: “The crisis is not one of awareness, but of surrender to the inevitability of inequality.

“If the only thing that unites us is the threat, then everyone will move to defend their interests. But if we collect around a hope in a better future, a future where we put an end to all forms of inequality, this global awareness will be transformed into positive energy.

“Hope, here, is necessary. Our dreams may not come to pass, but if we submit to our nightmares we’ll be killed by fear before the Flood.”

Mr Sunak initially ruled out attending the summit, but has signalled he could U-turn in the face of widespread criticism.

Last month, Mr Abd El-Fattah’s sisters Sanaa and Mona Seif and other family members began a sit-in outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Whitehall, with the intention of staying there until the Cop27 conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rkq9_0ivUVQsB00

Sanaa Seif previously told the PA news agency the family was concerned for Mr Abd El-Fattah’s health .

She said: “Last time my mum saw him he looked really frail. His mind was still alert but like he looked really frail and he can barely stand.

“I don’t know how much his body can take any more, he looks like skeleton, basically. He writes letters and his mind is awake. But of course, 100 calories can’t keep you alive for long.

“He’s been lately very emotional, but is not hopeful that he will be out, but he’s been very emotional and loving because he feels that we as family are doing our best to try and support him.

“To the government, I would say the French have done it, the Americans have done it, Britain is capable of doing it.

“Just put it on your agenda, put it on your to-do list, you can save my brother.”

The software developer is one of Egypt’s most high-profile political prisoners and has been repeatedly targeted by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s administration.

Last week 64 MPs and peers from across Westminster wrote to Mr Cleverely warning that Mr Abdel-Fattah’s life is at “serious risk”.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK

Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Summoned UK ambassador ambushed by protesters in Moscow

The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the baseless accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.As Deborah Bronnert arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Thursday, she was ambushed by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.Other makeshift signs, emblazoned with crude drawings of the Union Jack flag, cups of tea, guns, Big Ben and red double decker buses, bore the words “No British terror” and...
The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
The Associated Press

Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones — as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” the National Security Council said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.” Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Iran’s mission to the United Nations.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win

Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
The Independent

Russian commanders ‘fleeing Kherson and leaving behind ill-equipped troops’

Russian commanders in Kherson are likely fleeing and leaving ill-equipped and “demoralised” troops to face Ukrainian assaults, Western officials have said. Officials said that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops were arriving in an apparent attempt to shore up their defensive positions in the key city, many were recently mobilised reservists who were often “woefully equipped and prepared”.“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.They added that the Russians were...
US News and World Report

U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties

(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Italy’s right-wing government slammed for anti-rave decree

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended her government against criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while a march by thousands of fascist sympathizers to the crypt of the country’s slain fascist dictator went unchallenged.
The Independent

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

The first man arrived at 7:27 a.m. Russian soldiers covered his head and marched him up the driveway toward a nondescript office building.Two minutes later, a pleading, gagged voice pierced the morning stillness. Then the merciless reply: “Talk! Talk, f--ing mother-f--er!” The women and children came later, gripping hastily packed bags, their pet dogs in tow. It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. Crows cawed. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, a building complex that Russians turned into a headquarters and the nerve center of violence...
The Independent

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump's opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention.The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the U.S. government “has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more humane dimension, with the purpose of deliberately...
France 24

Despite deadly crackdowns, Iranians continue anti-regime protests

Iranians staged new protest actions to denounce the country’s theocratic regime in defiance of a crackdown that is now seeing those arrested put on trial and facing the death penalty. Iran has for the past six weeks been rocked by protests of a scale and nature unprecedented since the...
The Independent

Nuclear weapons must not be used over Ukraine, China’s president says in clear response to Russia

Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday warned against using nuclear weapons over Ukraine, in a first clear message to Russia.“The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Mr Xi said during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.President Xi told Chancellor Scholz that he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe without naming Russia, in his most direct remarks so far on the escalating crisis.During...
ARTnews

Rare Book Gifted to Pope Francis by Emmanuel Macron May Be Nazi-Looted, Poland Says

A rare 1796 copy of Immanuel Kant’s Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Sketch was gifted by French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis in front of a private audience on Monday. Then, amid the fanfare, Poland’s foreign ministry said it was investigating whether the volume was looted while the country was occupied by the Nazis during World War II. After photographs of the book were posted online, viewers pointed out a stamp from a Polish reading society founded by university students in Lviv (Lwow in Polish), now part of present-day Ukraine. The stamp’s presence prompted further investigations by the Polish foreign ministry. “The...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy