crowdfundinsider.com
McAfee Corp., Mastercard to Offer Online Protection Software
McAfee Corp., a global player in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, “to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.”. In 2021, 83% of organizations “reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46%...
57% of Consumers Use Digital Apps and Wearables to Monitor Their Health
Consumers are getting more comfortable by the quarter with digital wearables that track vital signs and health signals and share them with apps and platforms that help manage health. Not only is this a good sign for consumer health, but it also signals greater adoption of connected economy dynamics, where...
Food Subscription Services Lag Physical Grocery Stores in Offering Deals and Discounts
As consumers continue to seek value in the face of rising prices, subscription services may be missing out if they are not offering special deals and discounts. Research from the September edition of PYMNTS’ Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: The Challenge of Cheaters,” created in collaboration with sticky.io, which drew from a survey of more than 200 U.S. retail subscription merchants, found that 93% of the top 30 offered discounts, compared to just 70% of middle-performing merchants and 42% of bottom performers.
Network International Enables 3DS2 Authentication for UAE Merchants
Network International has announced it is launching a new 3-D Secure 2 (3DS2) authentication solution in collaboration with Mastercard. With the collaboration, 3DS2 authentication using Mastercard’s Smart Interface will now be made available for merchants in the UAE “and beyond” using the N-Genius™ Online payment gateway to process eCommerce transactions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
Etsy Upgrades Search to Free Buyers From ‘Tyranny of Choice’
Etsy has been investing in upgrades to its search functions to relieve its customers of what CEO Josh Silverman calls “our tyranny of choice.”. Speaking to investors on a third-quarter earnings call Wednesday (Nov. 2), Silverman described feedback he’d seen from a shopper who passed on his purchase after his search for lamps yielded 400,000 results.
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Mobile Grocery Shopping Outpaces Computer 2 to 1
Grocers looking to drive digital engagement would be better served to focus on their mobile offerings than their laptop/desktop sites. Data from the latest edition of the Digital Economy Payments study, “Digital Economy Payments: The Rise Of Mobile eCommerce,” for which PYMNTS surveyed more than 2,700 U.S. consumers about their shopping habits, reveals that 10% of consumers purchase groceries online using a mobile device. In contrast, only 5% do so online using a computer.
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
Digital Asset Payments Company StraitsX and Super App Grab Launch Purpose Bound Money
Digital payments in Asia just got a facelift with StraitsX and Grab’s introduction of Purpose Bound Money (PBM) as digital eCommerce vouchers. In a joint press release Wednesday (Nov. 2), both companies announced that they would be testing PBM with 5,000 selected trial participants during the 2022 Singapore Fintech Festival.
Binance CEO Wants to be ‘Bridge’ for Crypto, Traditional FIs
Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is reportedly considering buying banks, saying such a move would build a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. Zhao said this during an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 2). “There are people who hold certain types of...
CVS Adds 11M Digital Customers in Push for Omnichannel Engagement
CVS Health said Wednesday (Nov. 2) that investments in its digital platforms aimed at driving omnichannel engagement appear to be paying off, as its online user base grew by 30% over the past year. “2022 has been an important year for growing our digital presence and capabilities,” CVS Health CEO...
Booking.com's In-House Payments Service Processes 40% of Sales
Macroeconomic headwinds did little to slow the airspeed of Booking.com and its portfolio of brands as the largest online travel agency (OTA) saw a return to 2019 levels in flights and room nights and the company doubled down on its payments platform and “connected trip” concept. On its...
Real-Time Payments Will Spark Lending’s Digital Transformation
Yogi Berra supposedly once said: “Predictions are hard — especially about the future.”. In an interview with PYMNTS, PSCU President and CEO Chuck Fagan acknowledged the challenge of knowing what’s ahead. But some trends can provide a roadmap to what’s next for financial institutions (FIs), and for credit unions in particular.
US News and World Report
Televisa's Izzi Unit Launches Mobile Packages With AT&T
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa's phone and internet service provider, Izzi, has partnered with AT&T Inc to roll out a set of low-cost mobile phone plans across the country, Izzi said on Thursday. The packages will be available to Izzi's 6.5 million clients but are not replacing existing...
PC Magazine
T-Mobile to Charge New $35 Activation Fee From Nov. 15
Internal documents have revealed that T-Mobile is set to introduce a wide-ranging new $35 activation fee later this month. As The T-Mo Report reveals, T-Mobile will charge what it's calling a "Device Connection Charge" (DCS) of $35 on most transactions. That includes new line activations, line upgrades, postpaid mobile, Beyond the Smartphone, and "broadband device types including BYOD, phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, hotspots, high-speed internet gateways, and other connected devices."
Santander UK to Limit Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Noting that it can be risky to invest in cryptocurrency, British bank Santander UK has announced that it will begin limiting the amounts its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges. The restrictions will begin Nov. 15 and will be applied to payments that the bank identifies as going to crypto...
Cult of Mac
With 190 products certified, Matter smart-home standard looks ahead
The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) showcased companies and products using the newly available Matter home-automation standard at a launch event in Amsterdam Thursday. The group, which includes Apple, Google and many other companies, emphasized the standard’s building momentum and drew a rough road map of what’s to come.
