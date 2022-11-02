ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WREG

Nine area players named Mister Football semifinalists

MEMPHIS – With the playoffs set to kick off on Friday, a number of Memphis area players named Mister Football semifinalists. In Division two, Lausanne quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn has made the list along with Briarcrest and TCU bound Max Carroll. In Class A, MASE star running back Kumaro Brown is a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Battle Memphis to Open Season

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. RV/NR – MEMPHIS TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt opens the fourth season of the Jerry Stackhouse era with a home test versus Memphis on opening night. The Commodores return three starters (Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown and Myles Stute) and two other student-athletes who...
NASHVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

Thursday sports: Who’s in and who’s not for the football playoffs?

Southaven, DeSoto Central, and Lewisburg have extended their seasons by at least one game after Thursday’s prep football regular season ended. Hernando’s victory over Olive Branch was not enough for Hernando to reach the postseason, while losses by Olive Branch, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant ended their respective football campaigns.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

‘The Rock’ returns to WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Chargers enter season finale atop football’s First Four

Two DeSoto County high school football rivals at opposite ends of the regular season standings complete their schedule tonight. One team knows it has at least another week to play while the other group starts packing the equipment away when the game’s over. Unbeaten Southaven (9-0), which has been...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
addictedtovacation.com

10+ Haunted Houses In & Around Memphis Tennessee

Did you know that Memphis is home to some of the spookiest haunted houses in. ? The best haunted houses in Memphis are sure to spook you. Memphis is the most populous city in the state of Tennessee, and the Memphis metropolitan area is home to over 1.3 million people. The city is located on the Mississippi River and is known for its music, food scenes, and rich history.
MEMPHIS, TN
High School Football PRO

Brownsville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kirby High School football team will have a game with Haywood High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Use your head’: Did Whitehaven HS speaker go too far?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A speech that was given at Whitehaven High School on Monday appeared to be about making sure students stay on the right path, but at least one parent we talked to said it left them feeling uncomfortable. One mother’s concerns come after a school presentation where she says Jerald Trotter, who is well […]
MEMPHIS, TN
workboat.com

The sky is falling — not

There’s low water on the Mississippi River. What will barge companies do? What they always do — they deal with it. It seems like the only years there isn’t a low-water problem on the Mississippi River are years when there is a high-water problem on the river. If neither of those exist, then there’s total mechanical collapse of the gates at a lock and dam or two.
GREENVILLE, MS
WREG

Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN

