Nine area players named Mister Football semifinalists
MEMPHIS – With the playoffs set to kick off on Friday, a number of Memphis area players named Mister Football semifinalists. In Division two, Lausanne quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn has made the list along with Briarcrest and TCU bound Max Carroll. In Class A, MASE star running back Kumaro Brown is a […]
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle Memphis to Open Season
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. RV/NR – MEMPHIS TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt opens the fourth season of the Jerry Stackhouse era with a home test versus Memphis on opening night. The Commodores return three starters (Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown and Myles Stute) and two other student-athletes who...
Covington Leader
Playoff football gets going tonight for Covington, Munford and Tipton-Rosemark
It’s been an interesting journey to the postseason for Covington, Munford and Tipton-Rosemark Academy, all of which play their playoff openers tonight. Munford, of course, finished 10-0 in the regular season for the first time in program history and won a third region title. Covington lost two regular season...
desotocountynews.com
Thursday sports: Who’s in and who’s not for the football playoffs?
Southaven, DeSoto Central, and Lewisburg have extended their seasons by at least one game after Thursday’s prep football regular season ended. Hernando’s victory over Olive Branch was not enough for Hernando to reach the postseason, while losses by Olive Branch, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant ended their respective football campaigns.
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
desotocountynews.com
Chargers enter season finale atop football’s First Four
Two DeSoto County high school football rivals at opposite ends of the regular season standings complete their schedule tonight. One team knows it has at least another week to play while the other group starts packing the equipment away when the game’s over. Unbeaten Southaven (9-0), which has been...
addictedtovacation.com
10+ Haunted Houses In & Around Memphis Tennessee
Did you know that Memphis is home to some of the spookiest haunted houses in. ? The best haunted houses in Memphis are sure to spook you. Memphis is the most populous city in the state of Tennessee, and the Memphis metropolitan area is home to over 1.3 million people. The city is located on the Mississippi River and is known for its music, food scenes, and rich history.
Brownsville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kirby High School football team will have a game with Haywood High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
FOX13 announces Andrew Humphrey as new Chief Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has named Andrew Humphrey Chief Meteorologist of Severe Weather Center 13. “Our community is extraordinarily fortunate. They are about to be served with lifesaving weather information by one of the best scientists in the business,” said FOX13 News Director Randy Wardell. Before joining FOX13,...
‘Use your head’: Did Whitehaven HS speaker go too far?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A speech that was given at Whitehaven High School on Monday appeared to be about making sure students stay on the right path, but at least one parent we talked to said it left them feeling uncomfortable. One mother’s concerns come after a school presentation where she says Jerald Trotter, who is well […]
fox5ny.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
workboat.com
The sky is falling — not
There’s low water on the Mississippi River. What will barge companies do? What they always do — they deal with it. It seems like the only years there isn’t a low-water problem on the Mississippi River are years when there is a high-water problem on the river. If neither of those exist, then there’s total mechanical collapse of the gates at a lock and dam or two.
Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
