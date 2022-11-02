ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake Oaks, CA

Lake County News

County of Lake working on plan to purchase Kelseyville Senior Center

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A plan currently under consideration by the county of Lake would give the Kelseyville Senior Center the unique distinction of having been purchased with funds provided by the county government twice in a 20-year span. The timing of the proposal from District 5 Supervisor Jessica...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Rick Winer expresses thanks

The purpose of this letter is to express the sincere gratitude I have for those members of the community who supported my bid for reelection to the board of the Kelseyville Unified School District and to restate my qualifications. Thank you to the many who have endorsed my candidacy. Thank...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, Oct. 18

Officer initiated activity at Martin Street Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 04:41 EXTRA PATROL 2210180010. Officer initiated activity at Westside Park, Charlie Jolin Wy, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 06:00 EXTRA...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Lake County Library offers digital newspaper collection

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Library is happy to announce the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection. Titled “America’s News,” this collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. America’s News provides online access to current and archived issues...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

City of Lakeport hosts arts and culture survey

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport is seeking participants in a survey to shape the future of arts and culture within the community. The Lakeport Economic Development Strategic Plan includes the recommendation that the city develop an arts in public places program. The city is in the process...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Feline panleukopenia outbreak in north Lakeport area

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — County officials are alerting pet owners in Lakeport regarding the outbreak of an infectious disease that affects cats. Lake County Animal Care and Control has become aware of multiple documented cases of feline panleukopenia in the 5300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Feline panleukopenia is a...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook

In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 6

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – It’s time once again to set clocks to “fall back.”. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. It began on Sunday, March 13. The Energy Policy Act, passed by Congress in 2005, establishes the beginning of daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March, with the end of it on the first Sunday in November.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through Nov. 10

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lescher: Outlining priorities for Middletown Unified School Board

I am writing to introduce myself, my priorities and my positions. Let me speak to what I feel qualifies me to take charge of this business. My wife Karen, and I moved to Middletown in 1978, and raised our three children here. We built Store 24 in 1985, operated it for 20 years, developed Coyote Valley Plaza, and built Gypsy Juice and the oil change facility in Middletown. We also built, owned and operated the gas station at Hopland Farms in Hopland and remodeled, owned and operated Mt. Konocti Gas & Mart in Kelseyville.
MIDDLETOWN, CA
KRON4 News

Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Services for Schoenherr set for Nov. 19

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Bob Schoenherr, 69, of Kelseyville passed away suddenly Sept. 12. A celebration of life is scheduled at the Bell Haven Flower Farm and Resort 6420 Soda Bay Road in Kelseyville on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Carpooling is strongly encouraged. Arrangements by Chapel of the...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: Dozens of waiting dogs

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has nearly 30 dogs waiting in its kennels for new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
CLEARLAKE, CA
ijpr.org

Service Alert: Mendocino County

The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Allen: All students should have the opportunity to learn and succeed

My name is Larry Allen and I am currently serving as president of the Middletown Unified School Board. Our community has always come together to support our most important resource, our kids. We all want the same thing: strong, high quality public schools that give every student the freedom to...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
PETALUMA, CA

