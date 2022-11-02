Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Board of Supervisors approves moving forward on 38% raise for members
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is poised to give its members one of the largest raises in its history after voting to take the next steps to increase its pay during its meeting on Tuesday. With Supervisor Moke Simon absent, the board voted 4-0 to direct...
Lake County News
County of Lake working on plan to purchase Kelseyville Senior Center
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A plan currently under consideration by the county of Lake would give the Kelseyville Senior Center the unique distinction of having been purchased with funds provided by the county government twice in a 20-year span. The timing of the proposal from District 5 Supervisor Jessica...
Lake County News
Rick Winer expresses thanks
The purpose of this letter is to express the sincere gratitude I have for those members of the community who supported my bid for reelection to the board of the Kelseyville Unified School District and to restate my qualifications. Thank you to the many who have endorsed my candidacy. Thank...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Officer initiated activity at Martin Street Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 04:41 EXTRA PATROL 2210180010. Officer initiated activity at Westside Park, Charlie Jolin Wy, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 06:00 EXTRA...
Lake County News
Lake County Library offers digital newspaper collection
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Library is happy to announce the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection. Titled “America’s News,” this collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. America’s News provides online access to current and archived issues...
Lake County News
City of Lakeport hosts arts and culture survey
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport is seeking participants in a survey to shape the future of arts and culture within the community. The Lakeport Economic Development Strategic Plan includes the recommendation that the city develop an arts in public places program. The city is in the process...
Lake County News
Feline panleukopenia outbreak in north Lakeport area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — County officials are alerting pet owners in Lakeport regarding the outbreak of an infectious disease that affects cats. Lake County Animal Care and Control has become aware of multiple documented cases of feline panleukopenia in the 5300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Feline panleukopenia is a...
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
Lake County News
Daylight saving time ends Nov. 6
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – It’s time once again to set clocks to “fall back.”. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. It began on Sunday, March 13. The Energy Policy Act, passed by Congress in 2005, establishes the beginning of daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March, with the end of it on the first Sunday in November.
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Nov. 10
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Lake County News
Lescher: Outlining priorities for Middletown Unified School Board
I am writing to introduce myself, my priorities and my positions. Let me speak to what I feel qualifies me to take charge of this business. My wife Karen, and I moved to Middletown in 1978, and raised our three children here. We built Store 24 in 1985, operated it for 20 years, developed Coyote Valley Plaza, and built Gypsy Juice and the oil change facility in Middletown. We also built, owned and operated the gas station at Hopland Farms in Hopland and remodeled, owned and operated Mt. Konocti Gas & Mart in Kelseyville.
Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
Lake County News
Services for Schoenherr set for Nov. 19
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Bob Schoenherr, 69, of Kelseyville passed away suddenly Sept. 12. A celebration of life is scheduled at the Bell Haven Flower Farm and Resort 6420 Soda Bay Road in Kelseyville on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Carpooling is strongly encouraged. Arrangements by Chapel of the...
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: Dozens of waiting dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has nearly 30 dogs waiting in its kennels for new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police Department warns of scam involving impersonation of an officer
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department said a scammer is using the identity of one of its officers in order to steal money from community members. The agency said that it learned of the scam on Wednesday. Police said an as-yet unidentified individual is impersonating Lakeport Police Sgt....
Lake County News
Allen: All students should have the opportunity to learn and succeed
My name is Larry Allen and I am currently serving as president of the Middletown Unified School Board. Our community has always come together to support our most important resource, our kids. We all want the same thing: strong, high quality public schools that give every student the freedom to...
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
