Breathitt County, KY

US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Ky. national park dryest it has been in over a decade

KENTUCKY. (WKYT) - Extremely dry weather continues to create a high fire danger across Eastern Kentucky. At the Red River Gorge, in the Daniel Boone National Forest, it hasn’t been this dry in 12 years. “Here, in the Red River Gorge, we get a tremendous about of backcountry camping...
KENTUCKY STATE
Crash closes part of U.S. 421 North near Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash has closed a section of U.S. 421 North at Island Creek Hill. City of Manchester Fire Department officials say their crews will be on the scene for an ‘extended amount of time.’. They are asking folks to stay away from the area. We...
MANCHESTER, KY
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
First round playoff scores from around the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That is a wrap on the first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs, now let’s see how our mountain teams did during the kickoff to the postseason. CLASS 1A:. Harlan 42, Sayre 7. Hazard 34, Pineville 6. Paintsville 36, Bracken County 14. Pikeville...
KENTUCKY STATE
KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park

SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Two injured in early morning crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following an early morning crash in Lawrence County. Officials with the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on their Facebook page. It happened early Thursday morning on Big Cat Fork just down the hill from Spankem Branch. Officials say two...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Kentucky to receive an additional $49 million for tornado and flooding recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive an additional $49 million for 2021 tornado and flooding recovery through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were secured in negotiations for the Continuing Resolution to fund the government that passed the Senate earlier this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY

