Whitesburg family reopening businesses after cleaning up flood damage
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - New cars are lined up and down the Sexton’s Used Cars parking lot in Whitesburg as they celebrate their reopening. It took months of cleaning up after their inventory was washed away, and the office was in shambles. “I was like ‘I don’t know. I...
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
Ky. national park dryest it has been in over a decade
KENTUCKY. (WKYT) - Extremely dry weather continues to create a high fire danger across Eastern Kentucky. At the Red River Gorge, in the Daniel Boone National Forest, it hasn’t been this dry in 12 years. “Here, in the Red River Gorge, we get a tremendous about of backcountry camping...
Crash closes part of U.S. 421 North near Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash has closed a section of U.S. 421 North at Island Creek Hill. City of Manchester Fire Department officials say their crews will be on the scene for an ‘extended amount of time.’. They are asking folks to stay away from the area. We...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
First round playoff scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That is a wrap on the first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs, now let’s see how our mountain teams did during the kickoff to the postseason. CLASS 1A:. Harlan 42, Sayre 7. Hazard 34, Pineville 6. Paintsville 36, Bracken County 14. Pikeville...
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park
SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
Prisoner who escaped from work release this summer recaptured in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the two men who went missing from a work release program in Pike County back in June is back in jail. Police said they arrested 30-year-old Logan Hall Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. in the Mousie community of Knott County. Hall faces...
Two injured in early morning crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following an early morning crash in Lawrence County. Officials with the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on their Facebook page. It happened early Thursday morning on Big Cat Fork just down the hill from Spankem Branch. Officials say two...
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
Kentucky to receive an additional $49 million for tornado and flooding recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive an additional $49 million for 2021 tornado and flooding recovery through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were secured in negotiations for the Continuing Resolution to fund the government that passed the Senate earlier this year.
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company opens its doors again following historic flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months ago, historic flooding ravaged the Appalachian Artisan Center’s Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company, leaving many employees uncertain about their futures with the company. “I really didn’t know what was gonna come of our job,” said Troublesome Creek Luthier Jeremy Haney, who also lost...
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
