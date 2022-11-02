Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Ange Postecoglou, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryan Porteous, Andrew Robertson
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald) Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
Hull confirm Liam Rosenior as head coach on contract to 2025
Hull have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior, who played for the club from 2010 to 2015, including in an FA Cup final
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
BBC
Real Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
BBC
Leeds must pay RB Leipzig £18m after Cas rejects appeal over Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer
Leeds must pay RB Leipzig 21m euros (£18.4m) after their appeal against the transfer of Jean-Kevin Augustin was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). Leeds had appealed against Fifa's ruling in June that they must honour their "purchase obligation" for the striker, who joined on loan in 2020.
ESPN
Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot
French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
BBC
Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC
Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return
Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
BBC
Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour
Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
Comments / 0