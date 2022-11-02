ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC

R﻿eal Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
ESPN

Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot

French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
BBC

Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC

Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC

Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC

Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return

Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. T﻿he Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
BBC

Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour

Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
BBC

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
BBC

'﻿It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves

M﻿ichail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. I﻿t's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy