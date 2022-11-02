ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Strong wind, rain expected in Metro Detroit this weekend: What to know

DETROIT – Good Friday afternoon!. We’ll have another warm day, with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 70s. Wind will blow from the south at 10-15 mph. Tonight’s sunset is at 6:23 p.m. It will be partly cloudy Friday night, with lows...
Cold front moves into SE Michigan bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph, chance of rain

DETROIT – Saturday is our day for changes in the weather pattern, as we watch a strong cold front move into the region. The timing of this front looks to have sped up a bit, now forecast to move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing us a chance of rain showers. The bigger story with the rain showers will be how windy it will be for the entire region. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 to 50 mph possible for much of the day.
Wind advisory issued for SE Michigan for most of Saturday -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Wind Advisory will be effective from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible across all of Southeastern Michigan. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle—secure outdoor objects.
Metro Detroit sees temps in the 70s -- How long will it last?

DETROIT – Even though we’ve already had our first snowflakes, that doesn’t mean we can’t still see temps return to the 70s. Mostly clear skies and light westerly winds. Lows in Detroit are around 43 degrees and upper 30s in the burbs. We could have a bit of patchy fog, but not as much as we had this morning.
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6

Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
What a third straight La Niña winter could mean for West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said La Niña conditions were expected to continue for the third consecutive winter season in 2022-23. With the start of November off to a very pleasant start, it begs the question what we might expect for the rest of the winter.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
Gas prices on the rise across Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices on the rise in Michigan on Thursday. AAA puts the nation's average gas price at $3.78 per gallon. In Michigan, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13. That's 16 cents higher than just one day prior on Wednesday.  One year ago, Michigan's average price per gallon was $3.27.In Metro Detroit, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13, one cent higher than the state's average price per gallon and 19 cents higher than Wednesday's average price in the Motor City.  Meanwhile, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the prices in our state are expected to jump to $4.29 per gallon on Thursday. 
