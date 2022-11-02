Read full article on original website
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Spend Management Firm Pleo Lays Off 15% of Workforce
Expense management solution provider Pleo has laid off 150 employees — 15% of its workforce — as it shifts its target from growth to efficiency. The seven-year-old company recently experienced “a chapter of hyper-growth” in which it launched in a new country and added 100 employees each month, CEO Jeppe Rindom said in a letter posted on the company’s website Wednesday (Nov. 2).
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
JPMorgan Team Reports Two-Thirds Drop in VC Funding for Crypto Sector
Venture capital (VC) funding for the cryptocurrency sector has dropped by more than two-thirds compared to 2021, a team of J.P. Morgan Chase strategists reportedly said. This drop in funding to the current pace of about $10 billion a year signals that the sector’s slump may continue, Bloomberg reported.
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
One-Third of Cybercrime Losses Stem From Compromised Business Email
When criminals impersonate company executives or business partners to deceive employees into diverting funds their way, that’s business email compromise (BEC). It is also the costliest form of cybercrime, to the tune of $2.4 billion in 2021 and accounting for fully one-third of all the money lost to cybercrime, as reported in the November edition of the “B2B Payments Fraud Tracker®” series, “The Hidden Costs of B2B Payments Fraud,” a PYMNTS and nsKnox collaboration.
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
Privacy-Enhancing Technologies Promote Greater EU Inter-Bank Collaboration in Fighting Fraud
Banks are not the police. And yet, for many crimes, financial institutions (FIs) are often on the front lines when it comes to preventing and detecting fraud. Faced with this enormous challenge in the face of skyrocketing fraud risks, one would assume that joining forces with other FIs would be a no-brainer, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Revolut's Crypto Revenue Down to Less Than 5%
Digital banking app Revolut reportedly plans to continue investing in its cryptocurrency offering, despite the crash of crypto markets that has caused this stream of revenue for the company to nearly dry up. Revolut is still investing in crypto, has grown its crypto team over the last two years and...
Carvana Expects Used Car Industry to Remain Challenging in 2023
Used car eCommerce platform Carvana said it expects the industry will face headwinds well into 2023, saying it plans continued cost-cutting measures to counter them. In materials released Thursday (Nov. 3) along with its quarterly earnings call, Carvana Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said the belt-tightening measures were needed to help the company weather the storm.
Digital Asset Payments Company StraitsX and Super App Grab Launch Purpose Bound Money
Digital payments in Asia just got a facelift with StraitsX and Grab’s introduction of Purpose Bound Money (PBM) as digital eCommerce vouchers. In a joint press release Wednesday (Nov. 2), both companies announced that they would be testing PBM with 5,000 selected trial participants during the 2022 Singapore Fintech Festival.
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Report: India’s Proposed Tax Changes May Impact Crypto Exchanges
Proposed changes to the way income taxes are filed in India reportedly may affect people holding cryptocurrencies or virtual digital assets, those with investments in decentralized autonomous organizations and those who have moved abroad but still have business connections in India. A proposed new common income tax return (ITR) released...
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Confronting the Challenge of B2B Payments Fraud
PYMNTS Intelligence: Confronting the Challenge of B2B Payments Fraud. Fraud is a concern on the minds of many corporate decision-makers at present, and with good reason: Nearly half of the organizations worldwide experienced some form of fraud within the last 24 months, including 52% of those with annual revenues over $10 billion. Of the latter, almost one in five reported an incident whose financial impact exceeded $50 million.
Vonage to Pay $100M Settlement in FTC Subscription Fee Lawsuit
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is holding internet phone service provider Vonage accountable for its junk fees levied on subscribers in a $100 million lawsuit settlement. Vonage was acquired by Ericsson nearly a year ago in a $6.2 billion deal, and since that acquisition has faced FTC pushback after it was found that the company allegedly created obstacles to prevent customers from stopping recurring charges for its phone services.
