Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
Network International Enables 3DS2 Authentication for UAE Merchants
Network International has announced it is launching a new 3-D Secure 2 (3DS2) authentication solution in collaboration with Mastercard. With the collaboration, 3DS2 authentication using Mastercard’s Smart Interface will now be made available for merchants in the UAE “and beyond” using the N-Genius™ Online payment gateway to process eCommerce transactions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Nuvei Reports 30% Growth in Payments Processing Volume
Canadian payments platform Nuvei reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Thursday (Nov. 3), with the company seeing a 30% increase in processing volume. “Results were driven by higher volumes and wallet share expansion as reflected in our constant currency volume growth of 38%, new client wins, our continued investment in technology and product offerings, and our geographic expansion,” Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s CEO and chairman, said in a news release.
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
Cannabis eCommerce Firm Treez Buys Payments Platform Swifter
Two tech companies serving the cannabis industry have combined as enterprise commerce technology platform Treez has completed its acquisition of payment solutions platform Swifter. The acquisition adds Swifter’s roster of retail cannabis clients to that of Treez and enables the offering of enhanced, comprehensive financial services and digital payments solutions...
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
Carvana Expects Used Car Industry to Remain Challenging in 2023
Used car eCommerce platform Carvana said it expects the industry will face headwinds well into 2023, saying it plans continued cost-cutting measures to counter them. In materials released Thursday (Nov. 3) along with its quarterly earnings call, Carvana Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said the belt-tightening measures were needed to help the company weather the storm.
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
DraftKings Gains Players as It Adds Jurisdictions and Features
Digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings is gaining players as well as more spending from its existing players as it expands to new jurisdictions and adds new features. “DraftKings had a very strong third quarter,” DraftKings Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Jason Robins said Friday (Nov. 4)...
Digital Asset Payments Company StraitsX and Super App Grab Launch Purpose Bound Money
Digital payments in Asia just got a facelift with StraitsX and Grab’s introduction of Purpose Bound Money (PBM) as digital eCommerce vouchers. In a joint press release Wednesday (Nov. 2), both companies announced that they would be testing PBM with 5,000 selected trial participants during the 2022 Singapore Fintech Festival.
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
Santander UK to Limit Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Noting that it can be risky to invest in cryptocurrency, British bank Santander UK has announced that it will begin limiting the amounts its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges. The restrictions will begin Nov. 15 and will be applied to payments that the bank identifies as going to crypto...
British Financial Watchdog Cracks Down on Unfair Lenders
The U.K.’s top financial watchdog is giving banks in that country an ultimatum: treat customers struggling with Britain’s cost-of-living crisis fairly, or be barred from lending. In a report issued Thursday (Nov. 3), the Financial Conduct Authority said it found that only 30% of the lenders it studied...
Neobanks Decimate Staff as They Chase Sustainable Profits
There’s an old business saying that holds that you can’t cut your way to profitability. Chime and its digital peers are going to put that maxim to the test. For the neobanks, the digital only players, the promise was always that they’d disrupt the banks. And now the disruptors are getting disrupted, and in what might be a last bid to turn red ink to black ink on the operating line, staffs are shrinking.
