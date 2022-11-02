Lakeport City Council extends contract with retail recruitment firm, gets update on former Kmart site

Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Board of Supervisors approves moving forward on 38% raise for members
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is poised to give its members one of the largest raises in its history after voting to take the next steps to increase its pay during its meeting on Tuesday. With Supervisor Moke Simon absent, the board voted 4-0 to direct...
Lake County News
County of Lake working on plan to purchase Kelseyville Senior Center
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A plan currently under consideration by the county of Lake would give the Kelseyville Senior Center the unique distinction of having been purchased with funds provided by the county government twice in a 20-year span. The timing of the proposal from District 5 Supervisor Jessica...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Officer initiated activity at Martin Street Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 04:41 EXTRA PATROL 2210180010. Officer initiated activity at Westside Park, Charlie Jolin Wy, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 06:00 EXTRA...
Sonoma County agrees to purchase former Guerneville bank building it had been leasing
After negotiating a final price, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has sewed up an agreement to acquire the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville to be used for county services to the lower Russian River area. The purchase is in line with the county’s Strategic Plan to...
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
countyofnapa.org
Increase in Activity Expected for the Napa County Airport
Napa County Airport (KAPC) is expecting a significant increase in activity later this week as participants attending two different events arrive into the valley starting on Wednesday, November 2nd and continuing through the weekend. The Collective Napa Valley Vintage Celebration (November 4-5) and a large private event is expected to double the normal level of visiting jets. The Air Traffic Control Tower operated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will limit some training during particularly busy periods of flight activity. Planned events will conclude and normal activity is expected to resume by Sunday afternoon. It is not expected that the aircraft types and frequency will be noticeable to residents. Airport administration is open during normal business hours 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Monday – Friday for any questions or concerns at (707) 253-4300.
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Nov. 10
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
Lake County News
Christmas tree permits available online
MENDOCINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — The Mendocino National Forest has begun selling Christmas tree permits for the season online at Recreation.gov. “Cutting your own Christmas tree on a national forest is a special experience for several reasons,” said Joseph Rechsteiner, acting forest supervisor for the Mendocino National Forest. “The Christmas Tree Program helps people connect to our public lands and helps families create treasured memories together. It also benefits forest health by removing the small-diameter, over-crowded trees and opening more areas for wildlife foraging for food.”
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
Lake County News
City of Lakeport hosts arts and culture survey
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport is seeking participants in a survey to shape the future of arts and culture within the community. The Lakeport Economic Development Strategic Plan includes the recommendation that the city develop an arts in public places program. The city is in the process...
Lake County News
Lake County Library offers digital newspaper collection
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Library is happy to announce the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection. Titled “America’s News,” this collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. America’s News provides online access to current and archived issues...
Lake County News
Feline panleukopenia outbreak in north Lakeport area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — County officials are alerting pet owners in Lakeport regarding the outbreak of an infectious disease that affects cats. Lake County Animal Care and Control has become aware of multiple documented cases of feline panleukopenia in the 5300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Feline panleukopenia is a...
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
mendofever.com
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
