Pence, Kemp campaign in Hall County

Former Vice President Mike Pence was on the trail with Governor Brian Kemp Tuesday in Forsyth and Hall counties, campaign stops in Cumming and Gainesville. Republican Kemp continues to lead in the latest polling, leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the race Kemp won four years ago. Early voting ends Friday. Election day is next Tuesday, six days from today.

From WSB TV…

Former Vice President Mike Pence hit the campaign trail with Gov. Brian Kemp once again Tuesday, first in Forsyth County and then in Gainesville.

In a rally not far from the Cumming square, Pence talked about Kemp’s record as governor and criticized his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams and her platform.

Afterwards, he talked to reporters about the campaign.

“It’s an honor to be back in Georgia, only six and a half days away from when I know the people of Georgia are going to reelect Gov. Brian Kemp for four more years,” Pence said.

The most recent polls show Kemp with a seven-point lead over Abrams, though Kemp insists he’s not watching polls just a week out from Election Day.

“I’ve told people we don’t believe in polls. We don’t need to believe the media. Don’t believe politicians. Just get out there and work. The ultimate poll’s going to be this Tuesday,” Kemp said.

Kemp acknowledged that Republicans didn’t do well in 2020 because they didn’t have a very good ground game — something he says his campaign worked to very hard to remedy during his landslide primary victory over David Perdue and now in the general election.

“Nobody knew we were doing that during the primary. We knocked on half a million doors during the primary, and that’s why we over performed. We’re doing the exact same thing right now,” Kemp said.

After the rally in Forsyth County, Pence and Kemp held another rally in Gainesville.

©2022 Cox Media Group