Related
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
How to Identify a Scammer: 8 Red Flags to Watch Out For
Whether you’re shopping online or searching for love on a dating app, it bears keeping in mind: Online scams, ranging from bank scams to romance scams to crypto scams, are on the rise. More than 2.8 million people in the United States reported being victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in a combined $5.8 billion in losses, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Learning to practice better online security, including learning how to identify a scammer, will only become more important in the years to come.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: Find Out if You Could Be Owed Money
After more than 100 million T-Mobile customers' personal information was exposed in a 2021 cyberattack, the telecom company agreed to a $350 million settlement to head off a class action lawsuit. Now current and past customers can file a claim for their share of the money. In addition to Social...
Business Insider
5 tips to avoid common identity theft scams on social media
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Fraudsters will try to get your...
NBC News
Americans anxiously wait to apply for student loan forgiveness, but scammers are taking advantage
President Biden unveiled his $400 billion Student Loan Forgiveness Plan back in August, but the plan has seen a sluggish rollout, creating a perfect storm for scammers. NBC News’ Steve Patterson speaks with Kevin Roundy, who has been studying these scams, including false ads online. He advises borrowers to never give out their personal information like FSA logins, credit card numbers and birthdates. Experts say the only safe place is the official studentaid.gov, where applications are now live.Oct. 30, 2022.
U.S. Bank reveals data breach involving some credit card accounts
U.S. Bank is notifying some of its customers about personal information that was accidentally shared by one of the bank's third-party vendors, according to draft letters posted to the California Attorney General's website. About 11,000 customers were affected after the vendor, a collections recovery group, accidentally shared the info, a...
Latest Gift Card Scam Uses Fake Barcodes — How to Protect Yourself
As the holidays get closure, you may plan on buying gift cards for friends and family members, but beware! There is a gift card scam out there that fraudsters are using to dupe you out of money. Article continues below advertisement. The gift cards you see in stores usually don’t...
Founder of fraud prevention company sentenced for defrauding investors
The co-founder of a Las Vegas cyber fraud prevention company was sentenced in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday for defrauding investors to the tune of about $123 million, according to the Department of Justice.
$2 Billion Self-Hack Highlights DeFi’s Slow Crisis Reaction Problem
Decentralized finance has a control problem it must solve if it is to become the economic force supporters believe -- and opponents fear — that it can become. In March, Deloitte wrote that in DeFi “traditional financial services face a potentially existential moment that may challenge traditional business models,” adding that it “represents the most significant disruptive force on the global financial system.”
FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ValueWalk
Credit Card Swiping Theft: Everything You Need to Know
You may have heard the term “swiping scamming” but you’re not sure what it means. Scammers are always looking for new ways to steal our hard-earned money. One of the latest scams is called “swiping.”. Swiping scamming is online fraud involving using stolen or fake credit...
Federal Reserve’s Next 3 Years Include Instant Payments ‘Easy Button’
The term “central bank” brings to mind thoughts of stability, resilience and trust, all things that have been part of the Federal Reserve’s DNA for more than a century. Many people are less aware that the payment systems operated by the Fed facilitate the electronic movement of trillions of dollars between financial institutions every day. And most people may not realize the work underway to leverage cutting-edge technology to further increase the speed of payments, enabling instant payments between people and businesses.
Mystery Shopper Beware: Here’s How to Avoid Falling for a Scam
Whether you’re a college student, stay-at-home parent or retiree, mystery shopping is a fun and legitimate way to make some extra cash — sometimes a lot of extra cash. But secret shoppers beware: mystery shopper scams are a thing. So, if you’re considering one of these gigs, you need to stay alert for shady shopping jobs.
fintechnexus.com
FedNow set to roll out payments highway
In about six to eight months, FedNow will launch a country-wide interstate highway for payments that will change the financial landscape, Fed Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Oct. 25. He said anyone in payments or fintech needs to get ready for 24/7, 365 settlement; the government will provide the...
Vonage to Pay $100M Settlement in FTC Subscription Fee Lawsuit
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is holding internet phone service provider Vonage accountable for its junk fees levied on subscribers in a $100 million lawsuit settlement. Vonage was acquired by Ericsson nearly a year ago in a $6.2 billion deal, and since that acquisition has faced FTC pushback after it was found that the company allegedly created obstacles to prevent customers from stopping recurring charges for its phone services.
laptopmag.com
How to block spam calls on iPhone — 3 ways to thwart unwanted callers
"How to block spam calls on iPhone" is a query that is skyrocketing on Google Search — and rightly so! People have had it up to here with irksome telemarketers and unwanted callers, so iPhone users want to know how to stop the madness. Fortunately, there are several ways...
PYMNTS
