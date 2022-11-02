ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot

French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC

E-bikes replace citybike scheme in Liverpool

An e-bike hire scheme has been launched in Liverpool to replace its citybike initiative. Voi, which already provides e-scooters in the city, has introduced a fleet of 50 e-bikes on to the streets. The Swedish firm has plans for a further 100 e-bikes depending on its success. Councillor Dan Barrington...
BBC

Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
SB Nation

Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round

Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
BBC

Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC

Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return

Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. T﻿he Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
BBC

Scottish gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Livingston, St Johnstone

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he takes full responsibility for Celtic's failed Champions League campaign, but is convinced his "bold approach" can make an impact at the highest level. (Times) Postecoglou is not disheartened by Celtic's heavy defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and insists his side have "grown" from...
BBC

Autumn international: Scotland bounce back with Fiji win - reaction

That's it from us this afternoon as Scotland bounced back with a victory against Fiji. It's the All Blacks next. Join us for that on Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking to Amazon Prime. "Relatively pleased," he said. "The performance in...

