Read full article on original website
Related
Calvert-Lewin is latest doubt for England in Everton loss
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest injury doubt for England after damaging his hamstring in Everton's 2-0 loss to Leicester on Saturday
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
ESPN
Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot
French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
Liverpool star reveals how close he came to Sunderland move
Were Sunderland ever in for Virgil van Dijk before he became a superstar at Liverpool?
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC
E-bikes replace citybike scheme in Liverpool
An e-bike hire scheme has been launched in Liverpool to replace its citybike initiative. Voi, which already provides e-scooters in the city, has introduced a fleet of 50 e-bikes on to the streets. The Swedish firm has plans for a further 100 e-bikes depending on its success. Councillor Dan Barrington...
BBC
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round
Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC
Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return
Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
‘I feel very, very sorry’: West Ham’s Kurt Zouma apologises for kicking cat
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has spoken of his “great remorse” over the cat kicking incident he was involved in earlier this year. In June the Frenchman was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after admitting kicking and slapping his pet cat.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Livingston, St Johnstone
Manager Ange Postecoglou says he takes full responsibility for Celtic's failed Champions League campaign, but is convinced his "bold approach" can make an impact at the highest level. (Times) Postecoglou is not disheartened by Celtic's heavy defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and insists his side have "grown" from...
BBC
Beth Mead: England forward says holding World Cup in Qatar is 'disappointing'
England forward Beth Mead has said it is "disappointing" the men's World Cup is being held in Qatar. Mead, who is openly gay, does not think the Gulf state is the "right place" for the tournament to be staged. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar because it is considered immoral under...
BBC
Autumn international: Scotland bounce back with Fiji win - reaction
That's it from us this afternoon as Scotland bounced back with a victory against Fiji. It's the All Blacks next. Join us for that on Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking to Amazon Prime. "Relatively pleased," he said. "The performance in...
Comments / 0