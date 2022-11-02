Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
McAfee Corp., Mastercard to Offer Online Protection Software
McAfee Corp., a global player in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, “to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.”. In 2021, 83% of organizations “reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46%...
From Maersk to Codex: Four Non-Crypto Blockchain Opportunities
According to Custom Market Insights, the blockchain market is currently valued at $5 billion and is expected to hit $69 billion by 2030. Not all of this growth will come from areas typically associated with blockchain, such as digital finance. Instead, a set of non-crypto companies have started to use the technology to secure valuable data and assets.
rigzone.com
NSTA Boosts Use Of innovative Tech On UK Continental Shelf
The North Sea Transition Authority and an online platform have partnered to encourage the innovative use of technology across the UKCS. — Oil and gas production will be boosted, and net zero targets supported thanks to a new partnership between the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and an online platform encouraging the innovative use of technology across the UK Continental Shelf.
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
How Finance Teams Spend 42% of Their Time
Tracking non-payroll spending is a widely known drain on company’s time and resources to the point where getting this niche, costly corner of the accounts payables process under control has become a top mission for many businesses. In a PYMNTS “On the Agenda” conversation, Airbase Vice President of Business...
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
Cannabis eCommerce Firm Treez Buys Payments Platform Swifter
Two tech companies serving the cannabis industry have combined as enterprise commerce technology platform Treez has completed its acquisition of payment solutions platform Swifter. The acquisition adds Swifter’s roster of retail cannabis clients to that of Treez and enables the offering of enhanced, comprehensive financial services and digital payments solutions...
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
cryptoslate.com
Nexo-backed NFT technology provider, MetaQuants, launches real-time appraisal algorithm for NFTs
In a bid to facilitate real-time collateral appraisal for NFTs, marketplace, and wallet analytics, Nexo-backed MetaQuants, a provider of NFT solutions, has unveiled its algorithm product. The alpha version of the new algorithm product is designed to aid NFT lending, market, overpricing, and market manipulation penalties, according to a press...
Revolut's Crypto Revenue Down to Less Than 5%
Digital banking app Revolut reportedly plans to continue investing in its cryptocurrency offering, despite the crash of crypto markets that has caused this stream of revenue for the company to nearly dry up. Revolut is still investing in crypto, has grown its crypto team over the last two years and...
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
UK Crypto Firms Will Need FCA Approval to Advertise
The U.K.’s House of Commons on Thursday (Nov. 3) passed new regulations that limit how cryptocurrency assets can be promoted in the country. The latest crypto-focused amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill clarify the bill’s approach to crypto assets and enshrine the powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury when it comes to their regulation and legal status.
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
Report: India’s Proposed Tax Changes May Impact Crypto Exchanges
Proposed changes to the way income taxes are filed in India reportedly may affect people holding cryptocurrencies or virtual digital assets, those with investments in decentralized autonomous organizations and those who have moved abroad but still have business connections in India. A proposed new common income tax return (ITR) released...
Europe VC Dealmaking Slows in Q3, Startups Turn to Buyouts as Markets Cool
Despite a continent-wide economic slowdown and comparatively deflated financial markets, Europe is on track to match last year’s record-breaking venture capital (VC) activity, which saw over 12,000 deals raise over 100 billion euros, according to PitchBook’s latest European Venture Report. The report cautions, however, that although VC investment...
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0