Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 9: Evan Engram and Other QB/TE/DST Fantasy Advice
Trying to decide who to start in Week 9? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).
Daily Fantasy Sleeper Running Backs in Week 9: Devin Singletary Will Run Over the Jets
These running backs have low salaries on DraftKings and FanDuel but enough upside to help DFS players win in Week 9.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/4: Daniel Bellinger, Kayvon Thibodeaux on All-rookie team, Love extension, more headlines
“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,’’ Schoen said on the Tiki and Tierney show on WFAN. “He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks.”
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/3: Giants awarded Bills WR, a look at the rookie class, more headlines
The New York Giants 2022 rookie class positively influenced the team’s success through the first eight weeks of the season. The inaugural draft for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll resulted in 11 draft picks and several undrafted free agents, most of whom are on the practice squad. UDFA edge defender Tomon Fox earns a spot on the list with 146 defensive snaps to his name so far this season.
Big Blue View
Get to know some of the key women in the Giants’ organization
Aside from Director of Coaching Operations Laura Young, who are some of the other women in key roles with the New York Giants — some of them non-traditional for women in the league?. Let’s meet a few of them. Angela Baker. Offensive Quality Control Coach. Angela Baker is...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ midseason awards
MVP — Saquon Barkley (and Offensive Player of the Year) Best in-season acquistion — Jaylon Smith, Fabian Moreau (tie) My interview with Tom Rudawsky starts at 12:55. Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:
Big Blue View
SB Nation ‘Reacts’ polling: Giants trade deadline reaction, fan confidence, more
We asked several New York Giants questions during this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling. Let’s checks the results. We asked Giants fans if they were disappointed that General Manager Joe Schoen did not swing a deal for wide receiver help at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Only 27 percent of respondents said they were disappointed, meaning 73 percent of those who voted said they were fine with the first-year GM standing pat.
NBC Sports
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for game vs. Patriots
Jonathan Taylor won't play against the Patriots on Sunday. After missing practice all week with an ankle injury, the Colts' star running back was officially ruled out on Friday. Indy will turn to a combination of running backs to replace Taylor, including Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/5: Wan’Dale Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney, more
Sterling Shepard thinks highly of Wan’Dale Robinson. “There’s not too much I need to tell him. He’s well beyond his years, man,” Shepard said. “He’s gonna be great for us.”. Because, of course. Giants need to win next 2 games if they are going...
Big Blue View
More women are being hired to prominent NFL roles, and the Giants are leading the way
Women are increasingly earning prominent roles throughout the NFL, including front office positions, scouting, coaching, and more. The New York Giants are, in many ways, at the forefront of that development. Laura Young is director of coaching operations, considered head coach Brian Daboll’s No. 1 assistant. Angela Baker is an...
