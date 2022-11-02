Local non-profit run by volunteers is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian

The need following Hurricane Ian is still great across Southwest Florida. Raising Relief Foundation, a local non-profit run completely by volunteers, is doing its part to help its neighbors. Devin Pappas is the chair of the organization and said they will be dropping off food, cleaning products, and necessities in mid-November, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“We have bottled water and food and toiletries. Bug spray is huge need. Bleach is a need. Any kind of diapers, baby food, linens, bedding. Anything that you would need and you use on a daily basis is what we're collecting,” explained Devin.

Devin said when the hurricane hit, the community immediately wanted to help, so she sprang into action with some help from her neighbors.

“It is our duty as a human being and as a citizen to help others when you can. And it's not a lot. I keep saying every can helps. So you don't have to go out and spend hundreds of dollars. You go to a BOGO, or you come here, and you're picking up something for dinner. Pick up a can off the shelf and put it over here because every can, every can helps,” said Devin.

The Bellair Market on Indian Rocks Road North is one of seven drop-off locations collecting donations. The owners, Chris Scott and Julie Champion, said they felt the same calling to help the storm victims in any way they could, and their customers stepped up.

“It's like a small little town here. Everyone seems to know everyone, and they just, they want to be a part of it. And I'm extremely grateful to be in this part of Florida where people genuinely care, and they really want to help their neighbors,” explained Chris.

“If it's one can, five cans, whatever. And again, if you can't, you have a dollar or two, donate it. It goes a long way," Chris said.

The other six drop-off locations in Pinellas County include F45 Training Largo East, Jenergy Air Services, Coastal Market 607, Pajanos Pizza and Subs, Suzettes on the Rocks Boutique, Belleair Coffee Company.

Once a week, all donations are picked up, sorted, and put in a storage facility to be delivered. Samaritan’s Purse will help distribute the donations. One woman has even dropped off donations multiple times, and she said any little bit helps.

“If it's one can, five cans, whatever. And again, if you can't, you have a dollar or two donate it. It goes a long way,” said Linda Bullerman, whose donated multiple times.

Devin adds “The community is just great and I'm just very, very fortunate myself to be a part of it.” So ABC Action News wanted to give back to Devin and her team and thank them for their efforts. Through our ABC Action News Gives Campaign we presented a $5000 donation to Raising Relief Foundation.

If you're interested in volunteering for the Raising relief foundation community hurricane relief drive here . They are planning to hold another collection in the spring.