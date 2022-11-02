Read full article on original website
Musk personally led call with civil rights groups to address hate speech on Twitter
Seven civil rights and policy groups were on the call with the tech billionaire, who handled the meeting solo.
Biden’s last dash democracy pitch
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. When President JOE BIDEN delivered a major speech on democracy in Philadelphia two months ago, he...
Hillary Clinton reiterates Biden’s ‘threats to democracy’ message ahead of midterms
Clinton’s comments mimicked rhetoric from Biden’s speech at Union Station on Wednesday night, where the president delivered a stark warning that the country’s democracy was close to crumbling.
White House deletes tweet after Twitter adds 'context' note
The original tweet touted a record increase in Social Security benefits under President Joe Biden.
Biden: Musk bought 'outfit that spews lies'
The president called out Twitter and its new owner during a campaign event in Chicago Friday night.
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
The feud with Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson that could swing the House GOP whip race
Intraparty drama over an anonymous quote created problems for Rep. Tom Emmer in his bid to become GOP whip. Some members say it turned in his favor.
Biden’s real body man
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
Dems finally passed gun legislation. And they haven’t paid an electoral price for it.
Decades of conventional wisdom held that new gun laws were a campaign loser. But this year, it’s been a non-factor.
A quiet race to succeed Pelosi is underway in San Francisco
A political earthquake is about to hit the city.
Trump's company to get a court monitor, judge rules
Former president’s lawyers fight bid for restraints on Trump’s business empire
The ‘dire situation’ confronting House Democrats
POROUS DEFENSE — Democrats are on their heels in the House. They are being forced to pump money into districts that President Joe Biden carried handily two years ago — in other words, seats that should be fairly safe in a typical election year. Redistricting has imperiled some incumbents. And there aren’t many opportunities where the party can hope for a pickup of a Republican-held seat. Still, there are signs that a full-blown red wave may not be in the cards.
What Lee Zeldin plans for New York, if he’s elected governor
The Long Island congressman lays out his vision as the long-running race comes to a close.
POLITICO Playbook: Biden's important, puzzling democracy speech
ALMOST THERE — 5 days left until Election Day. … 30,555,755 early votes cast as of 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, per the United States Elections Project. BEHIND BIDEN’S ADDRESS — Last month, President JOE BIDEN told his team he wanted to do one more speech on the dangers facing American democracy before the midterms.
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
Kathy Hochul’s slipping polls could propel her campaign for New York governor
Democrats are on edge and bringing in the reinforcements amid a narrower-than-expected margin.
Amid political violence and rise of disinformation, Biden looks to keep focus on economy
The president and his aides believe they know where the voters’ heads are. But they also think they can juggle a bit.
Why won’t Gavin Newsom endorse Karen Bass?
Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Among the heavyweight Democrats backing Rep. Karen Bass in the surprisingly tight Los Angeles mayor’s race, there is one glaring omission — Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom said early on in the campaign...
‘Offensive and disgusting’: Manchin unloads on Biden over coal comment
“Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden," the West Virginian said. The White House later sought to clarify Biden's remarks.
Internal auditors form a PAC amid coming scrutiny on ESG, privacy issues
INTERNAL AUDITORS FORM A PAC: Internal auditors’ representatives in Washington are launching a political action committee in hopes of expanding the influence of the industry — some of whose products are poised to be at the center of contentious policy battles in Congress beginning next year. — The...
