Texas State

Biden’s last dash democracy pitch

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. When President JOE BIDEN delivered a major speech on democracy in Philadelphia two months ago, he...
Biden’s real body man

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
The ‘dire situation’ confronting House Democrats

POROUS DEFENSE — Democrats are on their heels in the House. They are being forced to pump money into districts that President Joe Biden carried handily two years ago — in other words, seats that should be fairly safe in a typical election year. Redistricting has imperiled some incumbents. And there aren’t many opportunities where the party can hope for a pickup of a Republican-held seat. Still, there are signs that a full-blown red wave may not be in the cards.
POLITICO Playbook: Biden's important, puzzling democracy speech

ALMOST THERE — 5 days left until Election Day. … 30,555,755 early votes cast as of 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, per the United States Elections Project. BEHIND BIDEN’S ADDRESS — Last month, President JOE BIDEN told his team he wanted to do one more speech on the dangers facing American democracy before the midterms.
Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
Why won’t Gavin Newsom endorse Karen Bass?

Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Among the heavyweight Democrats backing Rep. Karen Bass in the surprisingly tight Los Angeles mayor’s race, there is one glaring omission — Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom said early on in the campaign...
Internal auditors form a PAC amid coming scrutiny on ESG, privacy issues

INTERNAL AUDITORS FORM A PAC: Internal auditors’ representatives in Washington are launching a political action committee in hopes of expanding the influence of the industry — some of whose products are poised to be at the center of contentious policy battles in Congress beginning next year. — The...
