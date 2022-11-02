Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Help Charleston Animal Society win a Land Rover Defender
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has been named a finalist in the Animal Welfare Category of the second annual Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.”. It honors organizations impacting their community. Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for its animal disaster response efforts,...
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
live5news.com
Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him. Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to...
live5news.com
Free medical clinic expands service areas
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic on Johns Island is expanding its service area for uninsured residents. Previously they only served those living or working on Johns, James, or Wadmalaw Islands, Folly Beach and those who serve Downtown Charleston’s hospitality industry. Barrier Islands Medical Director,...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston City Paper
Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus
Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry’s LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade
People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It’s a togetherness filled with children’s laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!
walterborolive.com
Sad day for the Band of Blue
On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a Band Captain of The Band of Blue passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends. The Colleton...
live5news.com
Work ongoing for $1M citywide Charleston plan to guide future resilience
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Work is underway for Charleston’s million-dollar citywide plan that will help drive future decisions regarding flooding and development over the next 25 years. Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said crews are taking a foot and a half of sea level rise into account as part...
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
live5news.com
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
live5news.com
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
Widow of slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIAT) — As the massacre in Charleston began on June 17, 2015, Jennifer Pinckney did all she could to protect her daughter. She said she locked the door to her husband’s office, where she and her daughter happened to be when the shots rang out. Then – together – the two hid under […]
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
counton2.com
Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME shooting
Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME …. Man arrested for string of burglaries in Goose Creek. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for...
kiss951.com
College Students Facing Mold Issues at Colleges Across South Carolina
In the past few years, things have seemed to go from bad to worse when it comes to college students and their problems. When you head off to college, the joy and excitement of being on your own for the first time and moving into a dorm can be so exciting. But for some students across the state, there has been an even bigger issue to face… MOLD! The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina is calling it “Mold U.”
