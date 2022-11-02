ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss bye week mailbag

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3SOj_0ivUOarK00
Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) looks to turn the corner against Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Sam Craft

Ole Miss is 8-1, just knocked off Texas A&M on the road and is off for its bye week. Next up is Alabama comes on Nov. 12. There’s no better time to answer your questions about Ole Miss than right now, while we all have a little bit of time to breathe.

thelocalvoice.net

“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Oxford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Madison Central High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

Flatland Cavalry brings Texas charm to Oxford

A mix of both Texas and Nashville influences, Flatland Cavalry consists of leader and chief lyricist Cleto Cordero, fiddle player Wesley Hall, guitarist Reid Dillon, drummer Jason Albers, bassist Jonathan Saenz and utility instrumentalist Adam Gallegos. The country music band visits The Lyric in Oxford tonight following the release of...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
VERONA, MS
WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized

Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
FERRIDAY, LA
hottytoddy.com

Beloved Political Science Professor Mourned by Campus Community

John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Reardon violates banishment order, sentenced to prison

The man banished from Lafayette County for stalking the Oxford mayor was sentenced to prison this week for violating that order. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody on Tuesday and sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, with the pending four- year banishment sentence to be served after his release. If he violates the order again, he could face up to four years in prison.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

