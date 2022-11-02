ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
Christmas tree trimming tips from Sacksteder's Interiors

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some lovely ideas for your tree this year, no need to fear. Expert Karen Sacksteder, from Sacksteder's Interiors shares tips on trimming your tree to perfection. Sacksteder's will also be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market Nov. 11-13.
Ice rink, Christmas tree return to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It might not feel like it outside, but it is that time of year: the ice rink at Fountain Square downtown is back. The ice rink officially opened for business on Saturday morning and will now be open seven days a week through Feb. 20. The rink was open on Friday for a soft opening for training purposes.
Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music

(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
Local bell tower and congregation saved, but fight takes its toll

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic 127-year-old bell tower will be saved, along with the Lutheran parish beneath it. Local 12 news was first to report on the threat of tearing down the Over-the-Rhine landmark. That led to two years of preservation efforts and lawsuits, and there appears to be a happy ending in sight.
Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
Local postal worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A post office supervisor pleaded guilty to embezzling mail packages for profit Thursday. Kerry Beech Jr., who pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Court, says he received $500 for each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail system that he would hand deliver later.
Xavier University considering bringing back football program

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Almost 50 years have gone by without a varsity football team at Xavier University, but that could change. The university confirmed with Local 12 there are talks of bringing back football. These days Xavier is known for basketball. “We’ve got a killer basketball team just about...
