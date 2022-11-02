Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKRC
Neighborhood centers offer cooking classes and more to promote good health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new neighborhood centers in the Tri-State are offering free health programs in the next few months. One is in Oakley. The other is in Northern Kentucky. As we move into the next few months, it can be challenging to maintain good health. Holiday eating and the...
WKRC
Do some authentic German holiday shopping at Christkindlmarkt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can kick off your Christmas with some German flair. The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt is Nov. 4-6 in Colerain Township.
WKRC
German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
WKRC
Annual Pumpkin Chuck can dispose of the pumpkins, donates to good cause
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is time to chuck your pumpkins. And you can do it at an event that is both entertaining and good for the community. The annual Pumpkin Chuck in Stanbery Park takes place Saturday from noon until five. There will be games, food, drinks and music at...
WKRC
Christmas tree trimming tips from Sacksteder's Interiors
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some lovely ideas for your tree this year, no need to fear. Expert Karen Sacksteder, from Sacksteder's Interiors shares tips on trimming your tree to perfection. Sacksteder's will also be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market Nov. 11-13.
WKRC
Ice rink, Christmas tree return to Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It might not feel like it outside, but it is that time of year: the ice rink at Fountain Square downtown is back. The ice rink officially opened for business on Saturday morning and will now be open seven days a week through Feb. 20. The rink was open on Friday for a soft opening for training purposes.
WKRC
Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music
(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
WKRC
'They give us life': 6 families adopt 7 children during National Adoption Month
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - November is National Adoption Month. Seven children in Hamilton County have joined their new families. Judge Ralph Winkler finalized the adoptions Friday morning at the Hamilton County Probate Court. Tiyahna, Alexander, and Ace Humphries walked into the court room wearing shirts that read: “Been there....
WKRC
Christmas tree coming to Fountain Square, lighting ceremony expected to dazzle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Get ready to light up the night for the holiday season!. The ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s is scheduled to take place on November 25. The 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio is expected to arrive on Saturday morning and lifted...
WKRC
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
WKRC
Local bell tower and congregation saved, but fight takes its toll
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic 127-year-old bell tower will be saved, along with the Lutheran parish beneath it. Local 12 news was first to report on the threat of tearing down the Over-the-Rhine landmark. That led to two years of preservation efforts and lawsuits, and there appears to be a happy ending in sight.
WKRC
Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
WKRC
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
WKRC
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
WKRC
New opioid treatment clinic for teens, young adults struggling with addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Children's Hospital has launched a new opioid use treatment clinic for teens and young adults. It is one of the only clinics in the region to offer care to people younger than 18. This opioid use disorder clinic will provide medication which helps those ages 16...
WKRC
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
WKRC
Local postal worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A post office supervisor pleaded guilty to embezzling mail packages for profit Thursday. Kerry Beech Jr., who pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Court, says he received $500 for each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail system that he would hand deliver later.
WKRC
Xavier University considering bringing back football program
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Almost 50 years have gone by without a varsity football team at Xavier University, but that could change. The university confirmed with Local 12 there are talks of bringing back football. These days Xavier is known for basketball. “We’ve got a killer basketball team just about...
WKRC
Clermont County 6th grader accused of making list of students he wanted to harm
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont Middle School student was removed from class and charged after he allegedly made a list of names of people he wanted to harm. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the school at about 11 a.m. Thursday. School administrators had...
Comments / 0