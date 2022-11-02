Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 4, 2022 – 7 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notification following the issuance of new shares pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.

