Pinpoint Weather: Milder Thursday, weekend showers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will be a foggy start to Thursday, but more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures are in the forecast. Some morning clouds will be overhead to kick off Thursday. Pockets of fog will be a concern for the morning commute, so use caution while traveling. Once the fog clears, skies will generally be mostly to partly sunny across Southwest and Central Virginia as an area of high pressure builds in the region. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-60s and into the lower 70s.
All the Dirt: Growing Persimmon trees
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — We’re familiar with growing vegetables in your backyard garden but what about fruit trees?. For many, that sounds intimidating but Shawn Jadrnicek from Virginia Cooperative Extension is here to help us out with all the dirt on growing fruit trees at home!. “It’s important...
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
Deer crashes skyrocket in Virginia in November; how you can avoid them
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Deer-vehicle collisions spike at this time of year. The risk of being involved in a crash with a deer doubles in November. Why? This is mating season for deer, also known as the rut. When deer go into the rut, bucks lose focus on everything but does, and they are more […]
It’s peak season for car-deer crashes in Virginia – Here’s what AAA says you should do if you hit one
DMV data from 2021 shows a noticeable spike in the number of deer-vehicle crashes in October, November and even in December as compared to the rest of the year. As expected, alongside the crashes, a spike in injuries is also seen at the end of the year.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.8%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
9th District Candidates on issues facing southwest and southside Virginia
WFXR News sat down for interviews with 9th District republican incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith and his democrat opponent Taysha DeVaughan. 9th District Candidates on issues facing southwest …. WFXR News sat down for interviews with 9th District republican incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith and his democrat opponent Taysha DeVaughan. Friday Night...
Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation
There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Friday Night Blitz - November 4th, 2022
WFXR's Anna McDougall spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. Full Candidate interview with Bob Good. WFXR's Anna McDougall spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh...
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges
A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
Friday Night Blitz Week 11: Unsung Heroes
Meet the Unsung Heroes from Week 11 of Friday Night Blitz. Six new members were inducted into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. Meet the Unsung Heroes from Week 11 of Friday Night Blitz. Six new members were inducted into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. Full Interview...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion — here’s how it’s drawing in Virginia players
The jackpot reached a world record after hitting $1.6 billion on Friday, Nov. 4, making local stores a must-stop for those who want to play the lottery ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
Virginia sees 1,199 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 7,578 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,123,638 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,083 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,013 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
