Part 1- KMS Kindergarteners Celebrate Halloween at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida on Monday, October 31, 2022

St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO