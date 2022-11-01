Part 1- KMS Kindergarteners Celebrate Halloween at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida on Monday, October 31, 2022

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
John McDowell Dunaway, Jr, 64 of Greenwood, Florida Passes on November 1, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
John McDowell Dunaway, Jr, 64 of Greenwood, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. John was born, a twin, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL on March 7, 1958, to John McDowell Dunaway, Sr, and Catherine Bell Dunaway. Their family...
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marianna (FL)
Marianna, nicknamed “The city of Southern Charm,” is a town and the county seat of Jackson country in Florida, USA. In the 2010 Census, the town’s population was 6,102. Marianna was founded by a Scottish businessman man Scott Beverage. He coined the town’s name from his two daughters, Mary and Anna. The following year, the town was appointed as the county seat of Jackson County.
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
Gadsden County set to host Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon for local veterans
To express gratitude to local veterans, Gadsden County are inviting veterans to a drive-thru appreciation luncheon on Veterans Day, Nov.11.
WJHG-TV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash off County Road 2301 and Kiser Street Friday evening. Troopers said that a 75-year-old man driving an SUV had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 2301 and...
Panama City, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
waltonoutdoors.com
Tour of homes in DeFuniak Springs Dec. 3
St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.
WJHG-TV
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 3, 2022
John Culler, 53, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Clemons, 48, Panama City, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christi Ward, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kavorisi...
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
niceville.com
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
Bay Co. giving ReHouse Bay funding at higher rate than years prior
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is close to giving out all funding from its Rehouse Bay Program. Meanwhile, Panama City is just over halfway through its allocation of money. Close to a year after taking over more than $28 million from a $36 million pot split with Panama City, Bay County has used […]
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Responds to Transportation Industry with Short CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Program
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is offering a short CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) class, starting on November 8, 2022, which will allow quick and easy entry into this high-paying job market. Featuring the addition of a Forklift Certification class at no extra cost, this class will allow...
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
Florida Man Arrested For Halloween Stabbing
A Florida man is behind bars after an altercation led to a stabbing on Halloween, according to deputies. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Graceville. When deputies arrived, they located the victim who had several lacerations on
