Oregon hits record 3 million for voter registrations
But statewide return rate for ballots is just 29% just days before Nov. 8 election; Multnomah County lags. Oregon has hit the 3 million mark in voter registrations, but as the 2022 election campaign goes into its final days, only 29% of voters have returned their ballots. Secretary of State...
School district's unpopular website due for a makeover
District's communication team has begun 'window shopping' for new website providers. Parents who have complained about the Newberg school district's website can now breathe a sigh of relief. After years of negative feedback and staff discussions about the logistics, the district is moving forward with plans to develop a new...
Task recommends future Lake Oswego pickleball sites
City Council will consider the recommendations during a meeting Nov. 14; sites selected include Hazelia Dog Park, vacant lot. The task force created to mull the location of future pickleball courts to replace the ones at George Rogers Park finalized its recommendations during a meeting Thursday, Nov. 3. The top-ranked...
Budget Committee members: Stop baseless attacks on Sonya Fischer
Wilda Parks, Jan Lee and Tom Feely: Clackamas County commissioner always made responsible decisions to balance expenditures within available resourcesWe are writing in response to Les Poole's opinion article. He makes false claims against Commissioner Sonya Fischer claiming that she supported "unsustainable budgets." We all served with her on the Clackamas County Budget Committee and can attest to the fact that this claim is fabricated. Mr. Poole doesn't back up his claim with any facts at all because it's not true. An important fact for your readers to know is that Oregon law requires all jurisdictions to...
Lake Oswego company Parcel Path provides discounted shipping rates
Tucker Lemm launches free platform where individuals print shipping labels on the site and save money. Lake Oswego resident Tucker Lemm once thought that the occasional high costs of shipping goods across the country were inevitable. While owning a medical supply courier company, he realized that such costs are, in...
Oregon, Japan sign pact for driver license reciprocity
License holders will not have to take knowledge, driving-skills tests; state has agreements with four others. Oregon and Japan have signed an agreement to make driver licenses easier to obtain for Oregon residents in Japan and Japanese residents in Oregon. If they are age 18 or older, people in both...
ACLU seeks to postpone Portland mayor's homeless camping vote
A Thursday, Nov. 3, press release seeks to temporarily stop a vote, set for later today, by the Portland City Council. The American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the publication Street Roots, has asked Portland City Council to postpone a vote set for 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 3, on a proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan to end unsanctioned homeless camping.
District looks for solutions as Lake Oswego students did not meet physical education requirements last year
Lake Oswego mirrors other neighboring districts by not fulfilling standards for weekly exercise time. Matching a statewide trend, Lake Oswego students are behind on standards for weekly physical education required by the Oregon Department of Education. During the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Lake Oswego School Board meeting, Superintendent Jennifer Schiele presented...
Shop local for the holidays; join the ugly sweater crawl
This local business group is making a big push to lure holiday shoppers back to the quirky streets of NoPo. Every year, the cute shopping neighborhoods such as Hawthorne, Hollywood, Multnomah Village and Northwest, compete for Portlanders' scented candle and novelty sock dollars, and will do anything to stand out.
Wyden re-election bid aided by national GOP ignoring opponent
Republican opponent is a perennial candidate who defended the Jan. 6 riot and has raised little money.In an election year that threatens hurricane-force change on every level of Oregon politics, Ron Wyden is in the calm eye of the storm. The governor's office, open congressional seats and legislative majorities are up for grabs when election returns are revealed starting Tuesday night. Democrats are vying for funds right up until the last minute, hoping that their race remains on the front burner for the national bankrollers who are triaging where to spend and where to throw in the towel. Wyden's race...
Daily Life: Portland's Courtney Shah's 'Jeopardy!' TOC run ends
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world. 'Jeopardy!' TOC — Portland's Courtney Shah, who won seven games in 2021 to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, came up short of moving on in Thursday's quarterfinal broadcast. John Focht of...
Clackamas Fire public forums to discuss potential tax levy
District officials say emergency response in Clackamas County lacks enhanced levy to fund firefighter positions and equipment needsClackamas Fire District will host three community forums to discuss elements of a potential levy, which could be referred to the voters on the May 2023 ballot if approved by the Fire District Board. Unlike agencies such as the Marion County Fire District and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire does not have an enhanced levy to fund firefighter positions and equipment needs. Clackamas Fire officials say that this funding gap has led to persistent staffing challenges, including an inability to...
Clackamas County lines up events for Veterans Day 2022
Gladstone High School invites veterans to Nov. 10 celebration; you can have lunch with vets on Nov. 11.{Veterans or enlisted personnel from any branch of military service are invited to attend a special event in their honor. Gladstone High School is hosting its annual Veterans Assembly on Nov. 10 at 18800 Portland Ave. Veterans, active duty members and their guests are invited to a reception at 9:45 a.m., followed by a guest speaker and musical performances starting at 10:15 a.m. This year's speaker is former GHS campus monitor Jesse Moore, who served tours of duty in Afghanistan. Veterans or other guests who plan to attend can RSVP to Stefani Bell at 503-655-2544. Additionally, the public is invited to celebrate Veterans Day by getting lunch anytime from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 104 Tumwater Drive, Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Honor those who have served at Lake Oswego Veterans Day event
The event will include a guest speaker, a flyover from the West Coast Ravens and more. To honor those who have served their country, the Lake Oswego chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in Foothills Park.
Lake Oswego, Lakeridge clean up in All-TRL water polo award lists
The Lakers and Pacers accounted for both coaches of the year, both players of the year, and a total of 10 first-team nods. With the regular season finished up and the playoffs beginning this weekend, the Three Rivers League has announced its all-league teams and other award winners for the 2022 fall season.
Our Lady of the Lake welcomes first class of pre-K students
The private Catholic school located in downtown Lake Oswego had various expansions completed this summer, one being the new pre-K program. Despite a storm brewing outside, students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School spent a recent Friday afternoon singing and dancing with their teacher Molly Hubbs. The classroom was decorated with handmade artwork, seasonal decorations and colorful walls.
Opinion: Oregonians will broadly oppose ODOT's tolling scheme
Les Poole: Clackamas County should not be guinea pig for 'pilot project' study that will be expanded statewide.For decades tolls have been authorized by the Federal Transportation Administration to pay for expanding highway and bridge capacity. The tolls are eliminated when money borrowed for the projects is paid off. In 2017 the Oregon Legislature passed a huge transportation bill that authorized a study to relieve traffic congestion. It was the birth of a "value pricing" scheme that very few were aware of. Years later thousands have awakened to ODOT's intention: charging tolls on existing highways, and placing...
Mark Meek: Who do you want to serve as your next state senator?
State representative: Opposition in campaign is willing to mislead voters by distorting recordAre you looking for a leader who will listen to your concerns and make the tough decisions on your behalf — as well as go out and fight for you and your family? Or are you willing to be led by a candidate who is so desperate that they are using the most despicable and deceitful tactics available to mislead voters by disparaging and distorting my record? Senate District 20 voters: Let me set the record straight on some of the most meaningful legislation I've helped pass without...
Scoresheet: MLS commissioner doesn't think Paulson should sell Timbers and Thorns
Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more. Commish backs Paulson — When asked by The Athletic soccer reporter Jeff Rueter about any potential discipline on Portland Timbers and Thorns owner Merritt Paulson, MLS commissioner Don Garber said, "We, at this time, don't see any reason at all for Merritt to sell the Timbers." Paulson of course has stepped away from the daily handlings of both clubs following the report from Sally Yates that showed his role in covering up sexual misconduct that took place under Paulson's watch.
