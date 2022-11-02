Gladstone High School invites veterans to Nov. 10 celebration; you can have lunch with vets on Nov. 11.{Veterans or enlisted personnel from any branch of military service are invited to attend a special event in their honor. Gladstone High School is hosting its annual Veterans Assembly on Nov. 10 at 18800 Portland Ave. Veterans, active duty members and their guests are invited to a reception at 9:45 a.m., followed by a guest speaker and musical performances starting at 10:15 a.m. This year's speaker is former GHS campus monitor Jesse Moore, who served tours of duty in Afghanistan. Veterans or other guests who plan to attend can RSVP to Stefani Bell at 503-655-2544. Additionally, the public is invited to celebrate Veterans Day by getting lunch anytime from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 104 Tumwater Drive, Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO