Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Task recommends future Lake Oswego pickleball sites
City Council will consider the recommendations during a meeting Nov. 14; sites selected include Hazelia Dog Park, vacant lot. The task force created to mull the location of future pickleball courts to replace the ones at George Rogers Park finalized its recommendations during a meeting Thursday, Nov. 3. The top-ranked...
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
$1 MILLION POWERBALL(R) TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS JACKPOT CLIMBS TO ESTIMATED $1.5 BILLION
Salem, Ore. – Powerball jackpot dreams are still alive – and the road to a big win includes a player in Oregon with a $1 million dollar winning ticket. That ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday, were purchased in Portland and Troutdale.
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Portland metro area, school closures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A storm moving through the Pacific Northwest has led to power outages and some school closures on Friday. As of 8 p.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 6,274 customers were without power. Pacific Power was reporting 16 outages in Oregon affecting 2,344 customers, while Clark Public Utilities reported 87 customers were affected by outages.
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
Portland City Council passes measures, including ban on unsanctioned camping
The council passed all five resolutions they were set to vote on, including a ban on unsanctioned camping. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was the sole no-vote on the camping ban.
Oregon appeals board reverses approval of NEXT rail facility
A company spokesperson says the decision won't stop NEXT Renewable Fuels from proceeding with its biofuel plant.An appeals board has reversed Columbia County's approval of NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed rail facility to accompany its planned renewable diesel plant. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals determined that the rail facility that NEXT has proposed does not meet the definition of a "branch line," which means that the Columbia County Board of Commissioners' approval was unwarranted. LUBA's decision revokes the county's approval. NEXT "may be able to obtain approval if it alters the design and function of the rail facility or...
Concerns regarding safety and outdoor seating for Portland restaurants
Outdoor seating helped businesses stay active during the pandemic. PBOT is now looking into the safety of the structures after some resident complaints.
Portland voters overwhelmingly approve of plan to ban homeless street camping, poll finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the Portland area are fed up with the state of homelessness in the city and overwhelmingly approve Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned public camping, according to a poll commissioned last month. The study was conducted by local independent polling firm DHM Research...
Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With Thursday’s big vote by Portland City Council on the camping ban and designated camping zones, Portlanders on both sides of the issue are reacting. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have preposed a ban on homeless encampments while designating camping areas and bolstering...
Vancouver, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Vancouver. The Columbia River High School volleyball team will have a game with Fort Vancouver High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.
Southeast Portland sub-station fire knocks out power for thousands
Fire crews are on the scene of a sub-station fire in Portland Friday evening that has knocked out power for thousands of residents nearby, officials said.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Lake Oswego, Lakeridge clean up in All-TRL water polo award lists
The Lakers and Pacers accounted for both coaches of the year, both players of the year, and a total of 10 first-team nods. With the regular season finished up and the playoffs beginning this weekend, the Three Rivers League has announced its all-league teams and other award winners for the 2022 fall season.
High school volleyball: No. 5 Nelson slips past No. 4 Oregon City
After winning a hotly contested quarterfinal match, the Hawks advanced to the semifinals where they will face Jesuit. Adrienne C. Nelson High School is only in its second year of existence, but the Hawks are still in the running for a state championship. The No. 5 Nelson Hawks volleyball team defeated No. 4 Oregon City in four sets (25-19, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23) on Friday morning, Nov. 4, in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA 6A Volleyball State Championship tournament at Forest Grove High School. After Nelson won the opening two sets to take control of the game, the Pioneers responded...
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigns amid pressure
Nike Greene, the director of Portland’s Office of Youth Violence Prevention, is resigning just three years after taking the job as the city approaches another record year of shootings and homicides. Greene, 48, submitted a two-page resignation letter Monday to Mike Myers, Portland community safety transition director, saying her...
Portland used taxpayer money to mislead voters on charter ballot measure, complaint alleges
Opponents of a ballot measure to radically reshape Portland’s form of government and election system are accusing city officials of deliberately misleading voters about crucial details of the contentious proposal — on the taxpayers’ dime. Members of the Partnership for Common Sense Government filed a complaint with...
