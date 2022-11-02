ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
Pamplin Media Group

Task recommends future Lake Oswego pickleball sites

City Council will consider the recommendations during a meeting Nov. 14; sites selected include Hazelia Dog Park, vacant lot. The task force created to mull the location of future pickleball courts to replace the ones at George Rogers Park finalized its recommendations during a meeting Thursday, Nov. 3. The top-ranked...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Storm knocks out power to thousands in Portland metro area, school closures reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A storm moving through the Pacific Northwest has led to power outages and some school closures on Friday. As of 8 p.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 6,274 customers were without power. Pacific Power was reporting 16 outages in Oregon affecting 2,344 customers, while Clark Public Utilities reported 87 customers were affected by outages.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Oregon appeals board reverses approval of NEXT rail facility

A company spokesperson says the decision won't stop NEXT Renewable Fuels from proceeding with its biofuel plant.An appeals board has reversed Columbia County's approval of NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed rail facility to accompany its planned renewable diesel plant. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals determined that the rail facility that NEXT has proposed does not meet the definition of a "branch line," which means that the Columbia County Board of Commissioners' approval was unwarranted. LUBA's decision revokes the county's approval. NEXT "may be able to obtain approval if it alters the design and function of the rail facility or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego, Lakeridge clean up in All-TRL water polo award lists

The Lakers and Pacers accounted for both coaches of the year, both players of the year, and a total of 10 first-team nods. With the regular season finished up and the playoffs beginning this weekend, the Three Rivers League has announced its all-league teams and other award winners for the 2022 fall season.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Oregon City News

High school volleyball: No. 5 Nelson slips past No. 4 Oregon City

After winning a hotly contested quarterfinal match, the Hawks advanced to the semifinals where they will face Jesuit. Adrienne C. Nelson High School is only in its second year of existence, but the Hawks are still in the running for a state championship. The No. 5 Nelson Hawks volleyball team defeated No. 4 Oregon City in four sets (25-19, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23) on Friday morning, Nov. 4, in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA 6A Volleyball State Championship tournament at Forest Grove High School. After Nelson won the opening two sets to take control of the game, the Pioneers responded...
OREGON CITY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

