Philadelphia, PA

NESN

Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins players questioned ownership over controversial signing

The Boston Bruins are facing a heap of criticism for signing defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. According to a report from NESN's Lauren Willand, some players were even questioning the move. "(General manager Don Sweeney) held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

PATRICE BERGERON DISCUSSES THE CONTROVERSIAL SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER

Patrice Bergeron joined Elliotte Friedman to discuss the team's decision to sign Mitchell Miller, who was charged in juvenile court for heinous abuse of a classmate seven years ago. The move has garnered widespread criticism, the majority of which is highly critical. Bruins captain admitted that he, personally, was on...
Yardbarker

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly 'very interested' in buying Ottawa Senators

As per a report by People, Canadian actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in buying the Ottawa Senators if the franchise goes up for sale. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, “Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is 'real and genuine.' Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal.”
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Shares A Bold Offseason FA Prediction

With the possibility of the World Series coming to an end as soon as tomorrow night, the offseason looms. For the St. Louis Cardinals, some big upgrades might be needed, particularly at the shortstop position. The addition of a high-profile shortstop would give St. Louis the opportunity to shift either...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

