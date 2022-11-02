Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Mitchell Miller signing a disservice to the Bruins and the victim’s family
The Bruins will risk fracturing a tight-knit locker room if or when they call up Miller. Within the confines of the Boston Bruins locker room, they pride themselves on establishing a close bond with one another. Their tight-knit culture goes back to 2006 when Zdeno Chara arrived and set the...
Bruins sign talented defenseman who was released by Coyotes after disturbing allegations surfaced
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins on Friday announced the signing of a talented defenseman who was released by the Arizona Coyotes after reports of him abusing and a bullying a disabled classmate while he was in middle school came to light. The team inked former fourth-round draft pick Mitchell...
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Yardbarker
Bruins players questioned ownership over controversial signing
The Boston Bruins are facing a heap of criticism for signing defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. According to a report from NESN's Lauren Willand, some players were even questioning the move. "(General manager Don Sweeney) held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official....
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
markerzone.com
PATRICE BERGERON DISCUSSES THE CONTROVERSIAL SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
Patrice Bergeron joined Elliotte Friedman to discuss the team's decision to sign Mitchell Miller, who was charged in juvenile court for heinous abuse of a classmate seven years ago. The move has garnered widespread criticism, the majority of which is highly critical. Bruins captain admitted that he, personally, was on...
Yardbarker
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly 'very interested' in buying Ottawa Senators
As per a report by People, Canadian actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in buying the Ottawa Senators if the franchise goes up for sale. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, “Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is 'real and genuine.' Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal.”
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Shares A Bold Offseason FA Prediction
With the possibility of the World Series coming to an end as soon as tomorrow night, the offseason looms. For the St. Louis Cardinals, some big upgrades might be needed, particularly at the shortstop position. The addition of a high-profile shortstop would give St. Louis the opportunity to shift either...
Comments / 0