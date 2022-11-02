ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91. Milwaukee's 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams. Jrue Holiday added...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin's NBA G League team raising money for charity

OSHKOSH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd is celebrating its fifth anniversary with new jerseys on opening night, all to raise money for a local charity. The jerseys can be seen during the team's opener against the Windy City Bulls at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Oshkosh Arena.
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell won't play for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's game at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers released an injury report Friday that showed Campbell had been ruled out for Sunday's...
GREEN BAY, WI

