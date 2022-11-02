OSHKOSH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd is celebrating its fifth anniversary with new jerseys on opening night, all to raise money for a local charity. The jerseys can be seen during the team's opener against the Windy City Bulls at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Oshkosh Arena.

