MedicalXpress
Researchers develop and test risk score for childhood kidney condition
Certain studies called genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have implicated single genetic variants in contributing to different diseases, and these variants can be combined to generate polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict an individual's risk of developing such diseases. Researchers recently generated a PRS for pediatric steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (pSSNS), a kidney disease in children. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
MedicalXpress
New research discovers new role for blood clotting protein in triggering inflammation
Research by Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences has discovered a new role for the blood clotting protein known as von Willebrand Factor (VWF), which could lead to the development of new treatments for patients with inflammatory and blood clotting disorders. Published in...
MedicalXpress
Researchers studying new way to heal diabetic wounds by activating 'hidden' mechanism in the body
Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are looking for ways to heal wounds by using a healing protein that is active in fetuses, but largely inactive in adults and absent in diabetic adults. "We already know from previous studies at other institutions that if a fetus is wounded, it...
MedicalXpress
New research identifies potential treatment to manage effects of periodontitis
A new study from King's College London has identified the potential of a cell type known as a telocyte to be used to manage the effects of periodontitis. Periodontitis is a severe gum infection that can lead to tooth loss and other serious health complications. It is an incurable and continuous degenerative disease and, without treatment, can destroy the bone that supports teeth.
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
MedicalXpress
Investigators shed new light on brain activity related to dissociative symptoms
Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms—such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb—that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team...
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
MedicalXpress
Optically-generated focused ultrasound for noninvasive brain stimulation with ultrahigh precision
To understand how the brain functions and how its dysfunction causes diseases, modalities to modulate neuronal activity with high precision are needed. Brain stimulation modalities with millimeter precision usually activate multiple functional regions and cause unintended responses. Therefore, a neuromodulation tool with ultrahigh precision is needed for mapping the brain...
MedicalXpress
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
MedicalXpress
Researchers invent smart mask to track respiratory sounds for respiratory disease identification
Wearing face masks has been recognized as one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even in its coming endemic phase. Apart from the conventional function of masks, the potential for smart masks to monitor human physiological signals is being increasingly explored. A research team led by the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently invented a smart mask, integrating an ultrathin nanocomposite sponge structure-based soundwave sensor, which is capable of detecting respiratory sounds of breathing, coughing and speaking.
MedicalXpress
The unintended consequences of using a ventilator
Breakthrough research addresses a long-standing question in pulmonary medicine about whether modern ventilators overstretch lung tissue. They do. These cutting-edge findings by UC Riverside researchers were recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. They demonstrate major differences between how we naturally breathe versus how ventilators make us breathe. These results are critical, particularly in context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rush to build ventilators.
MedicalXpress
Inflammation may amplify effect of genetic risk variants for schizophrenia
Schizophrenia patients have fewer connections between nerve cells. This is believed to be caused by genetic risk variants leading to an excessive elimination of nerve cell connections by the immune cells of the brain. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet now report in Nature Communications that the levels of protein from the relevant risk gene are elevated in first-episode patients and that inflammation further increases the expression of the risk gene.
MedicalXpress
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia increasing globally
The prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is increasing globally, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in The Lancet Healthy Longevity. Atalel Fentahun Awedew, M.D., from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, and colleagues estimated global trends in, and prevalence of, benign prostatic hyperplasia and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia in 21 regions and 204 countries and territories from 2000 to 2019.
MedicalXpress
Updated guidelines for the diagnosis and management of aortic disease
The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have published a new guideline on the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on surgical intervention considerations, consistent imaging practices, genetic and familial screenings, and the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. The aorta is the largest artery in...
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin C may hold the key to improve efficacy of dendritic cell-derived anticancer cell therapies
Researchers from the Epigenetics and Immune Disease Lab at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute have recently shown that vitamin C improves the immunogenic properties of dendritic cells in vitro. The team's results, recently published in Nucleic Acids Research, show that treating the cells with vitamin C leads to a...
