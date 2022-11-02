ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter users can get blue check in $8 monthly subscription

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform's verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple...
The Guardian

Twitter launches $8 blue tick subscription service

Twitter has launched a subscription service allowing users to buy blue-tick verification for a monthly fee of $7.99 (£7) in a significant change under its new owner, Elon Musk. The system was designed to help users identify authentic and influential users on the platform, including government figures, sports stars,...
u.today

Terra's Do Kwon Posts Mysterious Tweet, Discusses Difficult Times

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Arweave (AR) up 60% on Meta and Instagram Partnership, Here's What You Need to Know

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

I'm as Big on SHIB as I Am on DOGE: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Instagram to Launch NFT Marketplace: Details

Social media giant Instagram will soon make it possible for its users to mint their own non-fungible tokens, according to a Thursday announcement. The widely popular photo-sharing app will also launch its own marketplace that will allow creators to sell their NFTs. The announcement shows that Meta, Instagram’s parent company,...
u.today

Father of DeFi Andre Cronje Slams Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) Scaling

Andre Cronje, a key figurehead of the yearn.finance (YFI) protocol and one of the most influential developers in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, slams all major "horizontal" scaling technologies with one meme. Andre Cronje does not like sidechains, L2s and subnets. Cronje has taken to Twitter to share a meme...

Comments / 0

Community Policy