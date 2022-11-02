Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5
The Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” is scheduled for next weekend at 19124 Texas 6 South in College Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 kids (5-17), under 5 free. Free parking. Ride in a WWII 2 half-ton CCKW or modern Humvee to the demonstration fields where all of the activities will take place. Buy an early bird ticket and be entered for a chance for a free tank ride, fire a 75-millimeter howitzer or fire a paintball machine gun. 979-690-0501.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday
Arts, crafts and bake sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lyons Christmas Cottage at the American Legion Hall, 730 Eighth St. in Somerville. Symposium, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Eighth annual Texas Symposium on Women, Peace and Security, sponsored by the Program on Women, Peace, and Security of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station to face Hendrickson on Friday in area volleyball playoffs
The College Station volleyball team will face a familiar foe in Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. Two years ago, College Station defeated Hendrickson 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 in area play en route to reaching the regional finals. Last year,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson
GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ways to honor our veterans on Friday
It has become almost a tradition to greet a veteran with this familiar phrase. It’s also quite common to get the reply, “Thanks, but I was just doing my job. …”. With Veterans Day on Friday — the 11th day of the 11th month — you probably hear a lot of expressions of gratitude to those who have served in our nation’s military.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent
The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night. The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $311,695
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Spring 2023 move-in!
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 4
Here are Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules. 11-5A-I: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 6 p.m. Thus far: Glenn 5-4, 3-3: San Antonio Pieper 34-10; Victoria West 35-3; Leander Rouse 7-10; Pflugerville Hendrickson 38-28; Leander 27-14; Georgetown East View 31-21; College Station 24-27 2 OTs; Cedar Park 10-21; Georgetown 22-28. Consol 7-2, 5-1: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local Sojourners chapter to place American flags for Veterans Day; residents encouraged to help
In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, members of the National Sojourners Local Chapter #378 of the Brazos Valley will place American flags — a symbol of freedom and a reminder of those who are serving and have served in the military — at veterans' gravesites on Saturday and Sunday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M names Audrey McElroy head of poultry science
Texas A&M has elevated Audrey McElroy to be the next head of the university’s Department of Poultry Science. McElroy began her role on Tuesday. She has served as interim department head for three years. “We already have a strong legacy and reputation, but I want this to be the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day
In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 4
Here are bi-district and area scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Brenham def. Killeen Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13; Brenham def. Georgetown East View 25-18, 25-8,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Symphony concert master and Salúd join orchestra on Sunday
For well more than two decades, Javier Chaparro has been concert master of our own Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, and every time he performs a violin solo, the audience goes wild. Chaparro’s musical talent isn’t limited to the violin, although the music he creates with that instrument is magical....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Details revealed about Saturday murder in College Station
Police revealed details Thursday about a Saturday murder in College Station that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a suspect arrested in the incident on Wednesday. Trevor Thompson, Jr., a 26-year-old Bryan man, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and evading arrest. He is currently in jail with a $390,000 bond.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 9
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 2, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15
ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15 in a District 11-3A Division I game that was delayed until 9 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather. The Lions (10-0, 6-0) fell behind 8-3...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Conroe Covenant 106, Allen Academy 56
Conroe Covenant’s Nate Eichenhorst scored three of his four touchdowns in the first seven minutes as the Cougars scored the game’s first 46 points en route to a 106-56 victory over the Allen Academy Rams in TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5 play on Friday night at Baker Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest to celebrate 10th anniversary
The 12 days of Christmas are still a ways off, but there will be 12 drummers drumming — and then some — Saturday, Nov. 12 at Cougar Stadium. The College Station High School Cougar Band will host the 10th annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest at noon on Nov. 12. The contest brings percussionists from 19 Texas middle and high schools to College Station to battle for top honors.
Comments / 0