I have not been shy of talking about my time growing up in Lindale. My parents still live there in the same house I grew up in. I was one of about 75 kids who went to Lindale from kindergarten through graduation. I was also part of the Lindale High School band lead by the late Herbert "Butch" Albany. We kept a streak alive during my time in the band of consecutive 1's at marching competitions. The current Lindale High School band has it's own streak going now of consecutive state championships.

LINDALE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO