The Burroughs boys and girls cross country teams ran in the League Finals at Horsemen's Center in Apple Valley on Wednesday. The Burroughs girls' team went into the final meet knowing a fourth place or better finish would secure the Mojave River League Final championship, and the boys went in looking to secure the runner up position. After the three mile race the Burros girls finished in first place with a team score of 26 and secured the league championship the first since 2005. The Burros boys finished in second place with a team score of 46 points to secure the runner up spot, and both teams qualified for the CIF prelims meet on Saturday, November 12th.

APPLE VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO