Walnut, CA

ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs cross country teams earn spot in CIF prelims

The Burroughs boys and girls cross country teams ran in the League Finals at Horsemen's Center in Apple Valley on Wednesday. The Burroughs girls' team went into the final meet knowing a fourth place or better finish would secure the Mojave River League Final championship, and the boys went in looking to secure the runner up position. After the three mile race the Burros girls finished in first place with a team score of 26 and secured the league championship the first since 2005. The Burros boys finished in second place with a team score of 46 points to secure the runner up spot, and both teams qualified for the CIF prelims meet on Saturday, November 12th.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NOTES: First round games have a different twist

Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata and his teammates open on the road Friday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). It used to be when the CIF football playoffs were announced, league champions were guaranteed a home game for the first round. But that part of the CIF playoffs changed under the new...
IRVINE, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros girls tennis win playoff wildcard match

The Burroughs girls' tennis team hosted the CIF-Southern Section, Division 4 playoff wildcard round against Nordhoff on Tuesday afternoon. The Burros defeated the Rangers 12-6 to advance to the first round of of Division 4 playoffs and face Rim of World. Burros Head Coach Barb Giffin spoke on the her team's performance and playing in the wind.
BURBANK, CA
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated

California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
ARCADIA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s Surf City’s new royalty

A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Overturned big rig causes sig alert on 5 Freeway in Burbank

The first four lanes of the northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Burbank are closed after a big rig overturned on Friday afternoon. The sig alert is expected to last for a couple hours. The big rig was carrying a container with lithium battery acid, which spilled over after the truck overturned. The Burbank Fire Department hazmat team is at the scene of the crash cleaning up the spilled chemical. The big rig overturned north of Buena Vista street. At one point the truck did catch fire but by the time Sky9 had gotten over the crash, the fire was already out. 
BURBANK, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August. Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer The post Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views

As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
REDLANDS, CA

