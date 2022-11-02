The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces their participation in a program that will increase purchases of local foods from Tennessee’s underserved farmers and producers and get it to those who need it most. TDA will participate in the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA), established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural […] The post New Partnership Will Support Farmers and Expand Access to Local, Nutritious Foods appeared first on Wilson County Source.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO